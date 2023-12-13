Stanley sports hall, community centre and café blocked despite 207 letters of support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stanley sports hall, community centre and café blocked despite 207 letters of support

The hub would have forced the relocation of a war memorial.

By Chloe Burrell
The proposed community hub in Stanley has been rejected.
The proposed community hub in Stanley has been rejected. Image: Stanley Development Trust

A bid to build a new sports and community hub in Stanley has been rejected despite backing from local residents.

Stanley Development Trust applied to Perth and Kinross Council to build the centre on a derelict tennis court in the middle of the Perthshire village.

If approved, the hub would have included a community cafe, sports hall, changing space and a multi-use games area.

It was supported by more than 200 people.

But the plan required the demolition of a storage hall attached to the neighbouring episcopal church.

A war memorial would have also been relocated to make room for the hub, sparking concern from local resident John Graham, who said he was worried the hub would “not fit in with the local area”.

The plan has been knocked back, with the council claiming it would have a detrimental impact on the area.

Stanley community hub knocked back by council

The council said the scheme would have had a “significant detrimental impact” on the setting of C-listed St Columba’s Episcopal Church and Stanley War Memorial.

It also added that the proposal deviates from the local Development Plan.

“[It] will form a prominent backdrop to key views of the listed structures from the street to their detriment,” added the council’s decision statement.

The war memorial that would have been moved as part of the proposal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The application drew 21 objections, with 207 voicing their support.

One objection by Jonathan Dowling said: “The demolition of the listed building church hall would fundamentally change the character of Stanley and would be a great loss for the community.

“There are countless characterless buildings like the one proposed.

“Meanwhile, a historical church building of this kind is a precious asset to the community and must be treated as such.

“History cannot be replaced.”

Scheme would have had ‘detrimental impact’ on setting

The proposal was supported by Elizabeth Mackintosh, who said: “Stanley is continuing to grow year on year and would benefit hugely from having these facilities on the doorstep.”

This was echoed by Fiona Hepburn, who said: “I believe that after two years of Covid, a hub/cafe is excellent for bringing our community together.

“The hub will be good for all ages with the opportunity for outdoor activities and interests to be passed on from the older generation to the younger.”

St Columba's Episcopal Church
St Columba’s Episcopal Church. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Stanley Development Trust said it was “very disappointed” with the decision.

A spokesperson added: “This is a huge blow for our community, which is in desperate need of community space, particularly with the new housing developments and loss of community facilities within our village.

“The trust’s justification for the deviation of the development plan is to repurpose disused land and buildings that are economically unviable to repair, to create a hub that will be accessible to all both within our community and further afield.

“It would provide a home for existing groups and clubs, opportunities for pre and
after-school care as well as a meeting place for youth clubs and include a community café.

“The refusal is based on the movement of the boundary of the war memorial to allow safe pedestrian access to the hub as being against policy.

“However, there is a precedence for this as the war memorial in Luncarty was relocated to make way for private housing.”

The trust plans to appeal the decision.

