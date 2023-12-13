Stanley sports hall, community centre and café blocked despite 207 letters of support

A bid to build a new sports and community hub in Stanley has been rejected despite backing from local residents.

Stanley Development Trust applied to Perth and Kinross Council to build the centre on a derelict tennis court in the middle of the Perthshire village.

If approved, the hub would have included a community cafe, sports hall, changing space and a multi-use games area.

It was supported by more than 200 people.

But the plan required the demolition of a storage hall attached to the neighbouring episcopal church.

A war memorial would have also been relocated to make room for the hub, sparking concern from local resident John Graham, who said he was worried the hub would “not fit in with the local area”.

The plan has been knocked back, with the council claiming it would have a detrimental impact on the area.

Stanley community hub knocked back by council

The council said the scheme would have had a “significant detrimental impact” on the setting of C-listed St Columba’s Episcopal Church and Stanley War Memorial.

It also added that the proposal deviates from the local Development Plan.

“[It] will form a prominent backdrop to key views of the listed structures from the street to their detriment,” added the council’s decision statement.

The application drew 21 objections, with 207 voicing their support.

One objection by Jonathan Dowling said: “The demolition of the listed building church hall would fundamentally change the character of Stanley and would be a great loss for the community.

“There are countless characterless buildings like the one proposed.

“Meanwhile, a historical church building of this kind is a precious asset to the community and must be treated as such.

“History cannot be replaced.”

Scheme would have had ‘detrimental impact’ on setting

The proposal was supported by Elizabeth Mackintosh, who said: “Stanley is continuing to grow year on year and would benefit hugely from having these facilities on the doorstep.”

This was echoed by Fiona Hepburn, who said: “I believe that after two years of Covid, a hub/cafe is excellent for bringing our community together.

“The hub will be good for all ages with the opportunity for outdoor activities and interests to be passed on from the older generation to the younger.”

Stanley Development Trust said it was “very disappointed” with the decision.

A spokesperson added: “This is a huge blow for our community, which is in desperate need of community space, particularly with the new housing developments and loss of community facilities within our village.

“The trust’s justification for the deviation of the development plan is to repurpose disused land and buildings that are economically unviable to repair, to create a hub that will be accessible to all both within our community and further afield.

“It would provide a home for existing groups and clubs, opportunities for pre and

after-school care as well as a meeting place for youth clubs and include a community café.

“The refusal is based on the movement of the boundary of the war memorial to allow safe pedestrian access to the hub as being against policy.

“However, there is a precedence for this as the war memorial in Luncarty was relocated to make way for private housing.”

The trust plans to appeal the decision.