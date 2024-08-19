SPFL Trust Trophy draw sees Fife AND Angus derbies as Dundee United B face Championship opposition

There will be Fife and Angus derbies in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy following Monday afternoon’s draw at Hampden.

Dunfermline Athletic, rocked by the recent news that their German backers are seeking to sell their shares in the club, will travel to Methil to face Dick Campbell’s East Fife.

Elsewhere in the Kingdom, Kelty Hearts will host Elgin City, Cowdenbeath welcome Morton to Central Park and managerless Raith Rovers have been handed an onerous encounter with Ayr United at Somerset Park.

In a mouth-watering all-Angus affair, Arbroath – fresh from the dismissal of Jim McIntyre – will welcome local foes Montrose to Gayfield.

Dundee United B have been handed a testing trip to face John Rankin’s Hamilton Accies.

The tie for Brian Grant’s young Terrors is a reward for seeing off Buckie Thistle and Dundee B in previous outings.

Fixtures will be played over the weekend of September 7/8.

The draw in full

Stranraer vs Annan Athletic

East Fife vs Dunfermline Athletic

Ayr United vs Raith Rovers

ICT vs Stirling Albion

East Kilbride vs Cove Rangers

Peterhead vs Dumbarton

Hamilton vs Dundee United B

Ketly Hearts vs Elgin City

Partick Thistle vs Alloa Athletic

The Spartans vs Livingston

Arbroath vs Montrose

Cowdenbeath vs Morton

Rangers B vs Fraserburgh

Stenhousemuir vs Falkirk

Queen of the South vs Airdrieonians

Queen’s Park vs Edinburgh City