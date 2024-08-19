SPFL Trust Trophy draw sees Fife AND Angus derbies as Dundee United B face Championship opposition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SPFL Trust Trophy draw sees Fife AND Angus derbies as Dundee United B face Championship opposition

There are some eye-catching ties to be played next month.

By Alan Temple
The SPFL Trust Trophy
The SPFL Trust Trophy draw was made for the third round. Image: SNS.

There will be Fife and Angus derbies in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy following Monday afternoon’s draw at Hampden.

Dunfermline Athletic, rocked by the recent news that their German backers are seeking to sell their shares in the club, will travel to Methil to face Dick Campbell’s East Fife.

Elsewhere in the Kingdom, Kelty Hearts will host Elgin City, Cowdenbeath welcome Morton to Central Park and managerless Raith Rovers have been handed an onerous encounter with Ayr United at Somerset Park.

Dunfermline boss James McPake
James McPake will take his charges to face Dick Campbell and East Fife. Image: SNS

In a mouth-watering all-Angus affair, Arbroath – fresh from the dismissal of Jim McIntyre – will welcome local foes Montrose to Gayfield.

Dundee United B have been handed a testing trip to face John Rankin’s Hamilton Accies.

The tie for Brian Grant’s young Terrors is a reward for seeing off Buckie Thistle and Dundee B in previous outings.

Dundee United B goalie Ruairidh Adams pulls off a super save to deny Dundee's Jamie Richardson from the spot. Image: David Young
Dundee United B goalie Ruairidh Adams pulls off a super save to deny Dundee’s Jamie Richardson from the spot in the B derby. Image: David Young

Fixtures will be played over the weekend of September 7/8.

The draw in full

Stranraer vs Annan Athletic

East Fife vs Dunfermline Athletic

Ayr United vs Raith Rovers

ICT vs Stirling Albion

East Kilbride vs Cove Rangers

Peterhead vs Dumbarton

Hamilton vs Dundee United B

Ketly Hearts vs Elgin City

Partick Thistle vs Alloa Athletic

The Spartans vs Livingston

Arbroath vs Montrose

Cowdenbeath vs Morton

Rangers B vs Fraserburgh

Stenhousemuir vs Falkirk

Queen of the South vs Airdrieonians

Queen’s Park vs Edinburgh City

