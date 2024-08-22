Vicko Sevelj in Dundee United injury sweat as Jim Goodwin sends message to luckless St Johnstone man Sam McClelland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vicko Sevelj in Dundee United injury sweat as Jim Goodwin sends message to luckless St Johnstone man Sam McClelland

United host the Saintees this weekend.

Jim Goodwin, pictured, is delighted by his options in midfield
Goodwin, pictured, is delighted by his options in midfield. Image: Richard Wiseman / Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Vicko Sevelj faces a race against time to be fit for Dundee United’s Premiership showdown against Tayside rivals St Johnstone.

Sevelj, 23, missed last weekend’s 1-0 victory over St Mirren due to suspension, with Kevin Holt turning in a splendid performance in a defensive midfield role.

And the versatile Croatian is now nursing a slight strain which could make him a doubt for the visit of the Saintees, with Tannadice manager Jim Goodwin vowing not to take any risks with the former NK Radomlje man.

Vicko Sevelj, pictured, has a very minor niggle
Sevelj, pictured, has a very minor niggle. Image: Shutterstock.

“Vicko is our only doubt, other than Ryan Strain, who is out longer term,” confirmed Goodwin. “He is slight doubt with a tight hamstring but is not something we are overly concerned about.

“We might push him for the weekend but, if not, he is not ready then he will definitely be ready for the Hearts game.”

Strength in numbers

Goodwin can afford to exercise patience with Sevelj due to the competition for places within the Terrors’ ranks.

Holt has shown he can occupy the anchorman role while Goodwin confirmed that skipper Ross Docherty has “had another really good week of training”.

Dundee United captain Ross Docherty
Docherty is back in contention. Image: SNS

Addressing the progress of another midfielder, Kenya international Richard Odada, he added: “Richard was very late to the group in terms of pre-season.

“He missed out on a lot of important bits of fitness work. That’s stuff we’ve being trying to do with him. He’s been doing double and triple sessions with our sports scientist, just to get him sharper and fitter.

“I’ve noticed a huge difference in him over the last 10 days or so. He looks a lot lighter on his feet and, all round, just physically stronger and fitter.

“He’ll get his opportunity at some point but right now, the team is doing well and everyone waiting in the wings needs to be patient.”

Richard Odada, pictured, made his non-competitive debut against Luton on Friday night.
Odada, pictured, made his non-competitive debut against Luton on Friday night. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “We have some good competition in the middle of the park, which is important. It’s a long, arduous season and it’s going to take its toll, so having that opportunity to freshen things up, when needed, is positive.”

Goodwin: McClelland helped to get United back to top-flight

Meanwhile, Goodwin took the opportunity to send his best wishes to stricken Saintees defender Sam McClelland, who is recovering from surgery after suffering a ruptured achilles against Aberdeen earlier this month.

The former Chelsea kid played six times on loan for United last term and crafted a superb partnership with Ross Graham as Goodwin’s charges claimed the Championship title.

Sam McClelland suffered a serious injury against Aberdeen.
Sam McClelland suffered a serious injury against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

“I was looking forward to seeing Sam again,” said Goodwin.

“I was really disappointed to see him being stretchered off against Aberdeen a couple of weeks ago. I’m sure I speak for everyone here at Dundee United when I say that we wish him a speedy recovery.

“He played a huge role in our promotion last season and getting us back to where we are today.”

Conversation