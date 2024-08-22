Vicko Sevelj in Dundee United injury sweat as Jim Goodwin sends message to luckless St Johnstone man Sam McClelland

Vicko Sevelj faces a race against time to be fit for Dundee United’s Premiership showdown against Tayside rivals St Johnstone.

Sevelj, 23, missed last weekend’s 1-0 victory over St Mirren due to suspension, with Kevin Holt turning in a splendid performance in a defensive midfield role.

And the versatile Croatian is now nursing a slight strain which could make him a doubt for the visit of the Saintees, with Tannadice manager Jim Goodwin vowing not to take any risks with the former NK Radomlje man.

“Vicko is our only doubt, other than Ryan Strain, who is out longer term,” confirmed Goodwin. “He is slight doubt with a tight hamstring but is not something we are overly concerned about.

“We might push him for the weekend but, if not, he is not ready then he will definitely be ready for the Hearts game.”

Strength in numbers

Goodwin can afford to exercise patience with Sevelj due to the competition for places within the Terrors’ ranks.

Holt has shown he can occupy the anchorman role while Goodwin confirmed that skipper Ross Docherty has “had another really good week of training”.

Addressing the progress of another midfielder, Kenya international Richard Odada, he added: “Richard was very late to the group in terms of pre-season.

“He missed out on a lot of important bits of fitness work. That’s stuff we’ve being trying to do with him. He’s been doing double and triple sessions with our sports scientist, just to get him sharper and fitter.

“I’ve noticed a huge difference in him over the last 10 days or so. He looks a lot lighter on his feet and, all round, just physically stronger and fitter.

“He’ll get his opportunity at some point but right now, the team is doing well and everyone waiting in the wings needs to be patient.”

Goodwin added: “We have some good competition in the middle of the park, which is important. It’s a long, arduous season and it’s going to take its toll, so having that opportunity to freshen things up, when needed, is positive.”

Goodwin: McClelland helped to get United back to top-flight

Meanwhile, Goodwin took the opportunity to send his best wishes to stricken Saintees defender Sam McClelland, who is recovering from surgery after suffering a ruptured achilles against Aberdeen earlier this month.

The former Chelsea kid played six times on loan for United last term and crafted a superb partnership with Ross Graham as Goodwin’s charges claimed the Championship title.

“I was looking forward to seeing Sam again,” said Goodwin.

“I was really disappointed to see him being stretchered off against Aberdeen a couple of weeks ago. I’m sure I speak for everyone here at Dundee United when I say that we wish him a speedy recovery.

“He played a huge role in our promotion last season and getting us back to where we are today.”