Parole chiefs willing to improve transparency on decisions to release criminals like Angus killer Tasmin Glass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Parole chiefs willing to improve transparency on decisions to release criminals like Angus killer Tasmin Glass

Members of the Parole Board for Scotland held an exclusive interview with The Courier regarding our A Voice for Victims campaign on parole reform.

Chief Executive Colin Spivey and John Watt, chairman of the parole board. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Chief Executive Colin Spivey and John Watt, chairman of the parole board. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Sean O'Neil

Parole chiefs say legal changes by the Scottish Government would allow them to improve transparency over decisions to release criminals like Angus killer Tasmin Glass.

In an exclusive interview with The Courier, the chairman and the chief executive of The Parole Board for Scotland discussed our A Voice for Victims campaign which has called for reforms to the current system.

In the third of a three-part series, parole chiefs talked about transparency concerns around decisions and how a system change could see fewer cases deferred.

‘Quite happy to publish all of them’

Currently The Parole Board for Scotland only publish anonymised decision summaries of prisoners they have decided to release who were on an order of life restriction (ORL).

This means they are not required to provide any information in regards to cases like Kirriemuir killer Tasmin Glass who were given determinate sentences.

Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
Tasmin Glass was granted parole with conditions.

However, the board told The Courier they would be happy to expand the information they publish to include cases like Glass’ if they were given funding to do so.

Colin Spivey, chief executive of the parole board, said: “The fact of the matter is we got some resource to deal with the indeterminate cases because we were required to publish.

“Our position, I think, is that we were quite happy to publish all of them – every single decision – but there would have been quite a resource implication.”

Parole board chairman, John Watt, believes such a move might help with transparency.

“I think that would be important to generate an understanding,” said the former procurator fiscal.

“I wouldn’t be beyond going a bit further and giving some broad context for the decision.

“If we were able to, we would be quite happy to extend the categories of case where we give summaries.”

‘That’s a policy decision by government’

The board would also be willing to publish the reports without anonymisation if parliament changes the law to allow them to do so.

Mr Spivey said: “The anonymisation is part of the rules so we are required to make the summaries anonymous.

Colin Spivey. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“That’s a policy decision by government.

“I can see reasons why it is a good idea, in the sense that a decision minute may contain pretty sensitive information about an individual.

“I think there are reasons for anonymity but ultimately it’s in the rules.

“The government might want to look at that in terms of policy, we would have no objections to that.”

Mr Watt said the organisation would be “neutral” on the possibility.

System change could reduce deferrals

A recurring issue with high profile parole cases in Tayside this year has been deferrals.

Tasmin Glass’ case was deferred twice, Robbie McIntosh’s has already been postponed once and violent Dundee rapist Sean McGowan’s case was also pushed back earlier this year.

Such deferrals have a huge impact on victims and their families and increase their trauma around proceedings.

The parole board believe changes could be made so they have powers to collate the information they are provided with.

Currently the dossiers are provided by the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) and if  information is missing from the packs it can be one of the main reasons for postponement.

Robbie McIntosh.
Robbie McIntosh appearing for sentencing following his attack on Linda McDonald.

The parole board chairman told The Courier: “Without straying into the policy of this whole thing, can I say that in some states in the United States the parole boards have their own investigative team and they prepare the dossier and it seems to work very well for them.

“I think a different method of preparing dossiers would be better.

“I do not criticise SPS who do it on behalf of Scottish Ministers – they are truly excellent at the many things that they do – but even they, I think, would say dossier preparation is not the best of their core skills.

“Let the experts produce dossiers and we think that would reduce deferral rates, it would be more economical that way and there would be less wear and tear on victims.”

Mr Spivey added: “It’s not a secret that we think that might be a good idea and in fact it’s been included in some of our consultation responses, the benefits of an investigative team.

“Now again, this is a policy issue, so it’s for government to decide.”

The chief executive also said the idea of providing more information to victims about why cases had been deferred was “under active consideration.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Guthrie Batchelor's Duntrune appeal has been upheld for the second time in 18 months. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson/Supplied
Farmer wins approval for new Angus crematorium after SECOND appeal victory in 18 months
3
CR0045885, Andrew Robson, Montrose. House fire in Montrose, three appliances in attendance.. Picture Shows; stock image of 'Police' hi viz jacket in attendance at the house fire in Lower Hall Street, Montrose, 19th November, 2023. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Boy, 11, hospitalised after Angus school 'attack' as 34-year-old woman and teenager charged
Flooding in Angus.
Warning as Storm Lilian set to bring 12 hours of heavy rain to Angus
Craig Hughes and Adam Shaw
Teenage car vandal left with black eyes after Forfar man dishes out summary justice
The stunning view at Arbroath marina. Image: Brian Stormont/DC Thomson
Arbroath harbour repair funding must be found 'whatever the cost' to keep marina open
5
Scouts Malcolm Scott (left) and Kai Rena lead the flag parade through Glamis. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Pictures as proud Glamis Scouts march flag back to historic home with Queen Mum…
Workers at the site of the new McDonalds in Monifieth
Work begins on rebuild of fire-hit Monifieth McDonald's
'Hello Folks' by James Anderson. Image: James Anderson/Brechin Photographic Society
Brechin Photo Society flying high in national competition
Annat Bank Practice, located at the Links Health Centre
Montrose GP practice 'loses 140 appointments per week' after two doctors leave
Norman Gunn pled guilty to threatening Perth Prison staff when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Angus thug threatened to use gangland connections to have Perth Prison officers' families murdered

Conversation