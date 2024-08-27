Why did Andy Murray legacy centre in Dunblane double fault?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why did Andy Murray legacy centre in Dunblane double fault?

We look at why Judy Murray has decided to scrap plans for a legacy tennis centre in honour of sons Andy and Jamie at Park of Keir near Dunblane.

Andy Murray's Park of Keir Dunblane legacy sports centre has been axed. Image: DC Thomson
Andy Murray's Park of Keir Dunblane legacy sports centre has been axed. Image: DC Thomson
By Isla Glen

There will be no sporting legacy for Sir Andy Murray in his hometown of Dunblane – at least not in the way his mum Judy had hoped.

Plans to build a £20 million sports centre on land near Park of Keir, aimed at growing the sports of tennis, pickleball and padel, have been shelved.

The plans – driven by Judy Murray and inspired by the success of her sons Andy and Jamie – included housing, indoor and outdoor courts, gym, exercise studio, soft play, golf facilities and a multi-use games area (MUGA).

On the surface, securing a long lasting tribute to one of Scotland’s greatest ever sportsmen feels like a no-brainer. But for over a decade the project has had to contend with local opposition, bureaucratic red tape and spiralling costs.

So, why did Sir Andy Murray’s legacy project falter?

Andy Murray's 21-year career has come to an end
Andy Murray’s career drew to a close at the Paris Olympics. Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images

Planning wrangle

When the Murray Play Foundation announced on Monday (August 26) that it was shelving its plans for the Murray legacy centre, the charity cited a “lengthy and uncertain planning process” and “protracted discussions with governing bodies” as reasons for giving up on the project.

Park of Keir has long been a controversial piece of land – a greenbelt between the towns of Bridge of Allan and Dunblane.

The site has been the subject of various planning applications, spanning 30 years. Proposals have included a hotel, a golf course, housing and more.

Then, in 2013 – the year Sir Andy ended Britain’s 77-year wait for a home grown men’s Wimbledon champion – fresh plans backed by Judy Murray were lodged.

They included a new tennis and golf centre, a museum, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, a nine hole golf course with a clubhouse, a hotel, a sports pitch, new access roads, car parking and more – all enabling a housing development.

An artist's impression of the proposed Andy Murray legacy sports centre near Dunblane
Concepts of what the legacy centre would have looked like.

Stirling Council refused the plans in 2015, saying the residential element went against principles in the Stirling Local Development Plan (2014) and Scottish Planning Policy (SPP).

Six years on, after a lengthy appeal to the Scottish Government Planning and Environmental Appeals Division, the government approved planning permission in principle for the centre in 2021, following an appeal by the developers.

Ministers said the benefits of the project would “outweigh” the loss of greenbelt land.

The Park of Keir sports centre was intended as a legacy for the retired Sir Andy Murray and brother Jamie.

However, the government also placed 22 conditions on the scheme, including the proviso that a minimum of 19 new houses had to be built and could only be occupied once the centre was open to the public.

That was in late 2021 – just as the scale cost-of-living crisis was starting to emerge.

Almost three years on, would developers have been able to meet the government’s terms for approval? Or would a cheaper, scaled down project need to be put back in front of planning committees – at even further cost?

After so many years of administrative tennis, maybe Judy and the foundation decided it was game, set and match.

Finances

As mentioned above, the prohibitive costs of pretty much everything these days was almost certainly a factor in the decision not to proceed.

Although in its statement the foundation put the cost of the legacy centre at £20m, the government previously valued the cost of the whole scheme at £37.5m. Again, that was nearly three years ago and prices have shot up since.

So it’s no surprise to see “significant increases in construction, material, energy and labour costs”  as another reason given for scrapping the proposals.

A map showing the proposed location of the Andy Murray tennis centre at Park of Keir
The proposed location of the now scrapped sports centre at Park of Keir.

According to Building Cost Information Service, building costs will increase by 15% over the next five years. Since 2020, they have reportedly risen by 24%.

The project was to have been funded by the Murray Play Foundation with backing from the Lawn Tennis Association, which pledged £5m, as well as support from the Scottish Government through a provisional allocation of up to £5m from sportscotland.

Tellingly, while welcoming the LTA’s contribution to the project, Judy Murray made a point of saying: “We’re now hopeful that our other partners will commit their support to this important and exciting project, and to invest in other community tennis facilities across the UK.”

With prices soaring and organisations tightening their belts, did that extra support ever arrive?

Andy Murray’s mural at Dunblane Sports Club. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media

Opposition

The Park of Keir development has been at the centre of controversy ever since plans were lodged.

The spokesperson for the Murray Play Foundation acknowledged this in their statement, saying: “Judy has invested significant time and encountered indifference and opposition for much of that period”.

Many objections at the time accused the developers of using golf and tennis as an “excuse” to build more housing.

Others were concerned it would add traffic to Keir Roundabout, increasing the risk of road traffic collisions. Others, including the Scottish Greens, said the greenbelt and local environment should be protected.

Judy Murray, mother of tennis stars Andy and Jamie
Judy Murray has spent years trying to get the sports centre off the ground. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Those against also claimed there was “enough” golf and tennis provision nearby.

Mark Ruskell, Scottish Green MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife, was a vocal opponent of the plans.

“We’ve already got tennis facilities in Dunblane, and there’s a national tennis centre just down the road at Stirling University,” he said.

“I’d like to see that Andy Murray legacy spread out to communities in Scotland that perhaps don’t have tennis courts and facilities, that absolutely need it.”

Green Mid Scotland Fife MSP Mark Ruskell. Image: Shutterstock
Green Mid Scotland Fife MSP Mark Ruskell. Image: Shutterstock

A group of locals – named SPOKE – Stop Park of Keir, then RAGE – Residents Against Greenbelt Erosion and later “Friends of Park of Keir –  also lobbied officials to axe the development.

While it’s unlikely to be the main reason, Judy may have been conscious of tarnishing her sons’ reputations in their hometown with something so divisive.

Conversation