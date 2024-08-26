Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

BREAKING: Andy Murray Dunblane legacy sports centre AXED

Plans to honour the careers of the three-time Grand Slam champion and doubles star brother Jamie with a multi-million pound sports facility near Dunblane are no longer considered viable.

By Ross Logan
An artist's impression of the proposed Andy Murray legacy sports centre near Dunblane
Plans to build a sports centre to honour the legacy of Andy and Jamie Murray have been axed

Plans for a multi-million pound Andy Murray legacy sports centre near Dunblane have been shelved.

The facility at Park of Keir was intended to honour the careers of the recently retired three-time Grand Slam winner and his older brother Jamie, a seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion.

Their mother Judy Murray was the driving force behind the proposals.

The decision to pull the plug was made last week by the Murray Play Foundation, the charitable organisation set up to build and operate the centre and of which Judy Murray is a trustee.

In a statement the foundation said construction costs plus “a lengthy and uncertain planning process, and protracted discussions with governing bodies” had made the project “unviable”.

‘Deep regret and sorrow’

Judy Murray, mother of tennis stars Andy and Jamie
Judy Murray has spent years trying to get the sports centre off the ground. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A foundation spokesperson said: “It is with deep regret and sorrow that we bring this project to an end, and with it a unique opportunity for a sporting legacy from the careers of two young men from Dunblane who reached the top of their sport and inspired countless people to play the game.

“Judy has been involved in promoting sport and tennis her whole life.

“This not-for-profit project was an opportunity to build a base in Scotland that would have lasted beyond her lifetime and given the next generation greater opportunity to access courts, competition, and coaching.

“Over 12 years, Judy has invested significant time and encountered indifference and opposition for much of that period.

Andy Murray and Jamie Murray following the gentlemen's doubles match against Rinky Hijikata and John Peers on day four of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Thursday July 4, 2024.
Andy, left, and Jamie, right, have left an indelible mark on British tennis

“However, she and her team persevered until several factors conspired to leave the project unviable in its current form and we no longer plan to seek a detailed planning consent on the site at Park of Keir.

“The Murray family is proud of what they have contributed to tennis in the UK and remain committed to growing the game and persuading governments, sports governing bodies and others of the significant health, social and economic benefits that flow from sustained investment in sport and physical activity.

“We will now take time to consider what other initiatives might be aligned to the purpose of our charity, which is essentially to provide more people – particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds – with the opportunity to pursue sport, fitness and physical activity.”

 

Plans divided residents

The facility was intended to provide affordable leisure facilities to people of all ages and abilities, and to grow the sports of tennis, pickleball and padel by creating a pay-to-play centre with indoor and outdoor courts, gym, exercise studio, soft play, and a multi-use games area.

The foundation had also pledged to develop a workforce of community coaches to promote all three sports across Scotland.

The Lawn Tennis Association had recently agreed to give £5 million towards the project.

But the proposals divided local residents. The development, which also included new housing and a hotel, was earmarked for green belt land, which many opposed.

Stirling Council initially rejected the Park of Keir proposal, but was overruled by the Scottish Government in December 2021, when ministers said the benefits would “outweigh” the loss of green belt land.

A map showing the proposed location of the Andy Murray tennis centre at Park of Keir
The proposed location of the now scrapped sports centre at Park of Keir

‘Build it and they will come’

Judy Murray, a trustee of the Murray Play Foundation, has yet to comment personally on the Park of Keir plans being scrapped.

However, on Monday she posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying: “On the flight back from NYC I watched Field of Dreams with Kevin Costner and Ray Liotta. Guy who built a baseball field in his backyard. Nobody believed in him except himself + his family. “Build it and they will come”. And they did.

“Struck a chord with me.”

Andy Murray's 21-year career has come to an end
Andy Murray’s career came to a close at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images

Before his retirement, Sir Andy had said he hoped to see the sports centre become a reality.

I hope that it happens,” Sir Andy told CNN’S Christiane Amanpour. “Whether it will or not, I don’t know, to be honest.

“My mum has been trying for a long time to try and have a centre that’s there for the community, [and] to have some form of legacy for what me and my brother have achieved throughout our career.

“That hasn’t been the case in Scotland yet.”

Last week, a huge mural of Murray was unveiled at Dunblane Sports Club, where it all began for him and Jamie.

See also: How Dunblane locals want to honour Sir Andy Murray’s legacy

Conversation