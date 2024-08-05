A Kelpies-style sculpture or a Murray mural? How Dunblane locals want to honour Sir Andy’s legacy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A Kelpies-style sculpture or a Murray mural? How Dunblane locals want to honour Sir Andy’s legacy

As Sir Andy Murray's career finishes, we asked the people of Dunblane how they wanted the town to recognise his legacy.

The Courier's design of how an Andy Murray Kelpie-style statue could look on Keir Roundabout, near Dunblane. Image: DC Thomson/Mhorvan Park
The Courier's design of how an Andy Murray Kelpie-style statue could look on Keir Roundabout, near Dunblane. Image: DC Thomson/Mhorvan Park
By Isla Glen

He’s got a gold postbox, but could Andy Murray one day see a huge statue of himself towering over his home town of Dunblane?

Now the 37-year-old has hung up his racket following the 2024 Paris Olympics, discussions have turned to how best to honour the three-time grand slam winner and create a lasting legacy in Scotland.

So far the biggest, and most controversial, idea has been the proposed Murray legacy tennis centre on greenbelt land at Park of Keir.

Murray himself has said he hopes the development, which is being championed by his mum Judy, becomes a reality.

However, not everyone agrees and many residents have put forward their own ideas as to how to recognise the two-time Olympic gold medalist in his home town.

We asked locals how they thought Dunblane should honour Andy.

‘An inspiration’

Sandy Fleming, chair of Dunblane Development Trust, confirmed the organisation was looking at options for commemorating both Andy’s and brother Jamie’s achievements.

Andy Murray's 21-year career has come to an end
Andy Murray’s career drew to a close on Thursday night. Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images

Green councillor Alasdair Tollemache told The Courier that Andy’s success and “remarkable” career was an “inspiration” to the Dunblane community.

“It’s good to see a conversation opening up about his legacy,” he said.

“A fitting tribute would be a network of new and refurbished tennis courts in communities across Scotland, with quality coaching for budding tennis stars from all walks of life.”

Other locals backed financial investment in young tennis players from the town, such as a scholarship programme in schools or clubs.

Local resident James Byrne suggested turning the current tennis centre building into a “really modern, fit for purpose, home of tennis”, while Sarah Cullen thought the Cromlix hotel would be the perfect location for a tennis ball for local talent.

Andrew Henderson, a Dunblane resident, has two sons who are keen tennis players.

He believes Scotland needs a facility that can rival what England has and “elevate” tennis development for locals.

“A lasting legacy for the Murrays has got to be a top-class tennis facility which benefits from great transport links,” he told The Courier.

Calls for an Andy Murray statue

Robin Kleinman, Conservative councillor for Dunblane and Bridge of Allan, believes residents want a statue in the town’s centre.

Michael Callaghan, who is originally from Dunblane, said Andy Murray “deserves” a statue and local resident Helen Hutchison thought one of both the Murray brothers would be fitting.

Location ideas varied from near Andy’s golden post box to Dunblane Tennis Club – which some thought should be renamed to pay tribute to the champion.

Christina Hay and Alan Dowie thought two large tennis rackets could commemorate Andy Murray’s achievement, similar to the golf clubs near Gleneagles.

Other suggestions included the Keir Roundabout and B8033 roundabout near Queen Victoria School.

The Courier’s design of how an Andy Murray statue could look in Dunblane. Image: DC Thomson/Mhorvan Park

“I think having Centre Court renamed as Sir Andy Murray Arena will mean a lot more to him than anything,” added Alan.

A design similar to that of the Kelpies – the monumental steel horse-heads near Falkirk, designed by Andy Scott – was favoured by many locals. Stuart Mclean thought a similar sized statue of Andy serving would highlight his success.

Janice Ross Grant also backed the idea, saying: “Get the chap who made the Kelpies to make a sculpture representing Andy Murray and the other Dunblane champions could be incorporated in some way.”

‘Dunblane, where we grow champions’

Other ideas to commemorate the champion’s career ranged from signage to artwork.

Galen Milne and Stephen Beattie suggested a mural at the railway bridge or on the road towards Doune.

Rodger Lyall liked the idea of something musical, such as a pipe march or strathspey in his honour

Others voiced support for a sign at the entrance to Dunblane, paying tribute to the home of Andy and Jamie Murray.

The Courier’s design of how an Andy Murray mural could look. Image: DC Thomson/Mhorvan Park

“They brought fame to Dunblane shortly after a time when it was known for the school tragedy only, so a sign would cement the town being known for positive reasons instead,” said John Paterson, who also suggested a street name honouring the Scot.

Local woman Tricia McHugh Service thought the sign should read: “Welcome to Dunblane, where we grow champions”.

Read more

Andy Murray hopes to see Dunblane ‘legacy’ sports centre get approval

‘Dunblane is the home of tennis thanks to Andy Murray’: Locals pay tribute as ‘last ever tournament’ journey ends

