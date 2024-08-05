News VIDEO: Bus fire closes busy Stirling road A video shared on social media showed the bus ablaze at the side of the road in a layby. By Andrew Robson August 5 2024, 6:15pm August 5 2024, 6:15pm Share VIDEO: Bus fire closes busy Stirling road Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5052162/bus-fire-stirling-alloa-road/ Copy Link Firefighters were called to a bus fire on a busy Stirling road on Monday. Crews were scrambled just before 3pm after reports of a single-decker bus alight on Alloa Road. A video shared on social media showed the bus ablaze at the side of the road in a layby. There are no reports of any injuries. Reports suggest the road was closed while emergency crews tackled the blaze. A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a single-decker bus fire on Alloa Road at 2.53pm on Monday “Three appliances attended and left the scene at 3.41pm. “Police Scotland were also in attendance.” A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Monday police were made aware of a vehicle fire on the A907, Stirling. “Officers attended to assist with traffic management.”