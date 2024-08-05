VIDEO: Bus fire closes busy Stirling road

Firefighters were called to a bus fire on a busy Stirling road on Monday.

Crews were scrambled just before 3pm after reports of a single-decker bus alight on Alloa Road.

A video shared on social media showed the bus ablaze at the side of the road in a layby.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Reports suggest the road was closed while emergency crews tackled the blaze.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a single-decker bus fire on Alloa Road at 2.53pm on Monday

“Three appliances attended and left the scene at 3.41pm.

“Police Scotland were also in attendance.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Monday police were made aware of a vehicle fire on the A907, Stirling.

“Officers attended to assist with traffic management.”