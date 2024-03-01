Dunfermline boss James McPake eager for home improvements as Pars look to build on recent revival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline boss James McPake eager for home improvements as Pars look to build on recent revival

The Fifers have fared better on the road this season and have not won in their last five outings at East End Park.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

Having lifted a weight off their collective shoulders with a welcome win last Friday, James McPake is hopeful Dunfermline can enjoy some home improvements against Ayr United.

The Pars boss has confessed the burden of going nine games without a victory had been an increasing burden on all at East End Park.

That ‘monkey’ was shaken off in impressive style with a largely unexpected 3-1 success against Partick Thistle last Friday night.

Following that up with a pleasing clean sheet and goalless draw on the road against Inverness Caley Thistle on Tuesday evening ensured the returning hope continues to grow.

The Dunfermline Athletic F.C. players congratulate Malachi Fagan-Walcott following his equaliser against Partick Thistle.
The Dunfermline players congratulate Malachi Fagan-Walcott following his equaliser against Partick Thistle. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Having previously taken just four points from a possible 27, stretching back almost three months to December 9, means five points from a maximum nine is not to be sniffed at.

However, McPake knows his side have been below par on home soil in recent times and he is seeking to continue their revival with a more positive outing against Ayr.

Since kicking off the campaign with a home victory over Airdrie, the Fifers have won just two of their next 11 league games at East End Park.

And they have lost seven and won three of 12 home games – but been defeated three times and won four in 13 matches on the road.

McPake said: “Five out of nine [points] doesn’t sound as good as three [games] unbeaten!

DAFC seek home comforts

“We’re just delighted to get the win last Friday night and going up to Inverness is always a tough place to go.

“It was a good performance in terms of the clean sheet. We’re looking solid again, so hopefully we can take that into Saturday.

“I don’t know the actual overall records, but we’ve probably won more games away from home, and that was the same last year.

“We do need to get back to winning games here.

“The big thing was just to get the win again. It had been going on for so long.

Matty Todd celebrates scoring Dunfermline's second goal against Partick Thistle as he slides on his knees with his arms outstretched.
Matty Todd celebrates scoring Dunfermline’s second goal against Partick Thistle. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

“It wasn’t papering over it but I was getting annoyed and the players were probably getting fed up hearing that we had done well but hadn’t won the game.

“We needed that feeling again and I’m delighted we could get it last Friday night.

It was good to get a win again. And any time you get a win, if you can follow it up with a draw then you’re doing okay.

“They’re forgotten about now. The thing from it is we’ve got the win eventually and we’ve backed it up with another clean sheet.

“We need to add to this. It’s three unbeaten, we want to make it four come Saturday.

Relief for Dunfermline

“It’s two home games [Ayr and then Airdrie on Tuesday] and we need to get back to picking up maximum points here. And that’s what we’re looking to do on Saturday.”

The Dunfermline supporters made their displeasure clear during their team’s winless run.

That was most evident after the 5-0 hammering from Morton at home and the following week’s 3-0 defeat from Queen’s Park.

The Pars players tried to put on a brave face and the under-pressure McPake continued to back his injury-ravaged and inexperienced squad.

However, he admits last Friday’s victory at Partick has come as a massive relief.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet clutches the ball.
Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet played a key role in the goals draw against Inverness Caley Thistle. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

He added: “Just the headlines that pop up, it’s impossible not to see them. You’re part of it.

“We’re making the players aware – and the players knew – they hadn’t won in nine. You can’t hide from that.

“I’ll be completely honest, that was something we wanted to get rid of.

“The longer it goes, the more it annoys you.

“We just needed to get that monkey off our backs – and we did it.”

2