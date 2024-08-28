Fife outrage as Shona Robison plans to divert flood management cash to fill budget blackhole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife outrage as Shona Robison plans to divert flood management cash to fill budget blackhole

Cash for flood defences will be diverted as the SNP government plan huge cost-saving measures.

By Alasdair Clark
Rosyth flooding Fife, Storm Babet, October 2023
Communities like Rosyth would be "outraged" by the planned cuts, the local MP has said.

Fife MP Graeme Downie says locals will be “outraged” at SNP government plans to cut cash from flood defence schemes to fill its budget gap.

Finance chief Shona Robison will set out a series of cost-cutting measures as she grapples with a budget blackhole believed to be in excess of £1.5 billion.

Government sources have warned of “painful” cuts to come when the Dundee MSP sets out the perilous state of Scotland’s finances in Holyrood next week.

Among the cost-saving measures reportedly under consideration is a plan to divert £26 million from the country’s Flood Risk Management Programme.

‘Ridiculous to suggest flood management money isn’t needed’

Dunfermline and Dollar Fife MP Graeme Downie.
Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

But Graeme Downie MP said people in coastal areas like Dunfermline and Dollar would be “outraged” at the move.

He said: “This year we had extensive flooding in Rosyth and in villages like Cairneyhill and Culross.

“For the Scottish Government to suggest that money is not needed for flooding as people tackle the impact of climate change is a ridiculous position.”

Rosyth Fife flooding
Areas like Rosyth are frequently hit by severe flooding. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Parts of Tayside and Fife were some of the hardest hit as Storm Babet wreaked havoc in October 2023.

Emergency curbs on spending have already been introduced as the Holyrood administration look to fund public sector pay deals.

Ms Robison has defended the constraints, in part blaming “uncertainty” around the level of funding Scotland will receive from Westminster.

‘Absurd’ to blame Westminster – Labour

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (right) said the SNP were to blame for “chaos” in Scotland’s finances. Image: PA

But Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said it was “absurd” to suggest in-year spending cuts were the result of decisions taken by the new government over the last seven weeks.

Instead, he said “chaos” in the SNP’s management of public finances is to blame.

His message was echoed in a new report by the Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC).

The watchdog said that while decisions by the UK Government had contributed to the situation, “much of the pressure” comes from Scottish Government decisions.

Peak rail fare return and free school meal pause among cost-cutting measures

Savings are also proposed through the the return of peak rail fares and scrapping free bus travel for asylum seekers.

Another £5 million will be diverted from nature projects. The expansion of free school meals is also to be paused.

Welcoming the SFC report, Ms Robison said: “I welcome this report, which provides useful independent analysis.

Finance secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA

“As it says, there is significant uncertainty on the level of funding we will receive from the UK Government ahead of the UK Budget on October 30.

“The First Minister and I have both made clear that, following the UK Chancellor’s July statement, the Scottish Government continues to face the most challenging financial situation since devolution.

“I will be providing an update to parliament on the urgent action being taken to address these profound financial pressures.”

Conversation