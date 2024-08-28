Fife outrage as Shona Robison plans to divert flood management cash to fill budget blackhole

Fife MP Graeme Downie says locals will be “outraged” at SNP government plans to cut cash from flood defence schemes to fill its budget gap.

Finance chief Shona Robison will set out a series of cost-cutting measures as she grapples with a budget blackhole believed to be in excess of £1.5 billion.

Government sources have warned of “painful” cuts to come when the Dundee MSP sets out the perilous state of Scotland’s finances in Holyrood next week.

Among the cost-saving measures reportedly under consideration is a plan to divert £26 million from the country’s Flood Risk Management Programme.

‘Ridiculous to suggest flood management money isn’t needed’

But Graeme Downie MP said people in coastal areas like Dunfermline and Dollar would be “outraged” at the move.

He said: “This year we had extensive flooding in Rosyth and in villages like Cairneyhill and Culross.

“For the Scottish Government to suggest that money is not needed for flooding as people tackle the impact of climate change is a ridiculous position.”

Parts of Tayside and Fife were some of the hardest hit as Storm Babet wreaked havoc in October 2023.

Emergency curbs on spending have already been introduced as the Holyrood administration look to fund public sector pay deals.

Ms Robison has defended the constraints, in part blaming “uncertainty” around the level of funding Scotland will receive from Westminster.

‘Absurd’ to blame Westminster – Labour

But Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said it was “absurd” to suggest in-year spending cuts were the result of decisions taken by the new government over the last seven weeks.

Instead, he said “chaos” in the SNP’s management of public finances is to blame.

His message was echoed in a new report by the Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC).

The watchdog said that while decisions by the UK Government had contributed to the situation, “much of the pressure” comes from Scottish Government decisions.

Peak rail fare return and free school meal pause among cost-cutting measures

Savings are also proposed through the the return of peak rail fares and scrapping free bus travel for asylum seekers.

Another £5 million will be diverted from nature projects. The expansion of free school meals is also to be paused.

Welcoming the SFC report, Ms Robison said: “I welcome this report, which provides useful independent analysis.

“As it says, there is significant uncertainty on the level of funding we will receive from the UK Government ahead of the UK Budget on October 30.

“The First Minister and I have both made clear that, following the UK Chancellor’s July statement, the Scottish Government continues to face the most challenging financial situation since devolution.

“I will be providing an update to parliament on the urgent action being taken to address these profound financial pressures.”