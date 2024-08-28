Oasis icon Liam Gallagher recalls first festival memory with pal Angie from Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Oasis icon Liam Gallagher recalls first festival memory with pal Angie from Dundee

A 2022 clip of the singer has emerged after the band's reunion.

By Ben MacDonald
Liam Gallagher attended a festival with Angie from Dundee
Liam Gallagher has recalled going to a Glasgow festival with a friend from Dundee. Image: Liam Gallagher/YouTube/Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Oasis icon Liam Gallagher has recalled his first festival memory – with his pal Angie from Dundee.

The singer, who will reunite with his brother Noel for a string of Oasis shows next year, says he had a “lovely” time at a festival in Glasgow with his friend from the City of Discovery.

A clip of Gallagher telling the story, which was originally posted to his social media channels in 2022, has been reshared to coincide with his Reading and Leeds festival headline slot at the weekend and the band’s reunion.

Liam Gallagher had ‘lovely time’ at Glasgow festival with Dundee mate Angie

In the video, the Wonderwall singer said: “The first festival I went to was in Glasgow, think it was Glasgow on the Green, I think it was called… I can’t remember it.

“But I remember taking something a bit nice, and I remember the Primal Scream song Come Together came on, and I wandered off into this smoke-filled room and I had a lovely time.

“What was it called, was it called Slam or something? I’ll speak to my mate Angie about it cos she was at it and she was from Dundee.

“I can’t remember what it was called, it was up in Glasgow anyway.

“I had a lovely time. I don’t remember anyone that I saw, I was just in the smoke just loving life to Come Together by Primal Scream.”

Angie’s full identity has not been revealed.

Liam’s only performance in Dundee was at Lucifer’s Mill in 1994, where just 74 people turned up to see Oasis shortly before the band went on to global stardom.

Noel returned to the city in 2022 with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, where he played a string of Oasis hits.

The brothers are expected to make tens of millions of pounds when they play 14 outdoor gigs next summer, including two at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

Are you Liam Gallagher’s Dundee friend Angie? Get in touch – email livenews@thecourier.co.uk or message us on Facebook

