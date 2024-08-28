Oasis icon Liam Gallagher recalls first festival memory with pal Angie from Dundee

Oasis icon Liam Gallagher has recalled his first festival memory – with his pal Angie from Dundee.

The singer, who will reunite with his brother Noel for a string of Oasis shows next year, says he had a “lovely” time at a festival in Glasgow with his friend from the City of Discovery.

A clip of Gallagher telling the story, which was originally posted to his social media channels in 2022, has been reshared to coincide with his Reading and Leeds festival headline slot at the weekend and the band’s reunion.

In the video, the Wonderwall singer said: “The first festival I went to was in Glasgow, think it was Glasgow on the Green, I think it was called… I can’t remember it.

“But I remember taking something a bit nice, and I remember the Primal Scream song Come Together came on, and I wandered off into this smoke-filled room and I had a lovely time.

“What was it called, was it called Slam or something? I’ll speak to my mate Angie about it cos she was at it and she was from Dundee.

“I can’t remember what it was called, it was up in Glasgow anyway.

“I had a lovely time. I don’t remember anyone that I saw, I was just in the smoke just loving life to Come Together by Primal Scream.”

Angie’s full identity has not been revealed.

Liam’s only performance in Dundee was at Lucifer’s Mill in 1994, where just 74 people turned up to see Oasis shortly before the band went on to global stardom.

Noel returned to the city in 2022 with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, where he played a string of Oasis hits.

The brothers are expected to make tens of millions of pounds when they play 14 outdoor gigs next summer, including two at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

