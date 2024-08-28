Man, 63, taken to hospital and arrested after crash closes A9 at Dunblane for 3 hours

A 63-year-old man was taken to hospital and arrested after a crash that closed the A9 at Dunblane for three hours.

The collision happened at around 2.30am on Wednesday.

A stretch of the road was closed from just before 3am until around 6am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.30am on Wednesday we were called to a report of a one-car crash on the A9 near Dunblane.

“Emergency services attended and a 63-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The road was closed to allow for recovery.

“The man was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and inquiries are ongoing.”