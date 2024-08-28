News Man, 63, taken to hospital and arrested after crash closes A9 at Dunblane for 3 hours The collision happened at around 2.30am on Wednesday. By Lindsey Hamilton August 28 2024, 2:00pm August 28 2024, 2:00pm Share Man, 63, taken to hospital and arrested after crash closes A9 at Dunblane for 3 hours Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5070161/a9-crash-dunblane-man-hospital-arrested/ Copy Link The A9 at Dunblane. Image: Google Maps A 63-year-old man was taken to hospital and arrested after a crash that closed the A9 at Dunblane for three hours. The collision happened at around 2.30am on Wednesday. A stretch of the road was closed from just before 3am until around 6am. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.30am on Wednesday we were called to a report of a one-car crash on the A9 near Dunblane. “Emergency services attended and a 63-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment. “The road was closed to allow for recovery. “The man was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and inquiries are ongoing.”