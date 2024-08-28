Murraygate is ‘suffering’ says Dundee phone shop owner after smash-and-grab raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Murraygate is ‘suffering’ says Dundee phone shop owner after smash-and-grab raid

The business had hundreds of pounds worth of stock taken.

By James Simpson
Manager Hammad Hussain outside The Phone Shop in Dundee's Murraygate.
Hammad Hussain outside The Phone Shop, which was targeted by raiders. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The owner of a Dundee store that was raided at the weekend says his area of the city centre is “suffering”.

The incident took place at The Phone Shop in Murraygate on Saturday evening.

Three Samsung phones – including two A40 models – were among the items taken.

Manager Hammad Hussain said he was unsure how many people were involved.

He believes Murraygate could become a better and safer street if new stores replace the empty units.

A police probe has been launched.

Hammad inside the shop. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Hammad, 38, said this was the second time the shop had been targeted in recent weeks.

He said: “Thankfully a friend was walking past the store on Saturday night at around 11.45pm.

“He phoned to ask if I was aware the door had been smashed.

“There was a previous break-in attempt on June 28 where the door frame was damaged – I assumed he was talking about that.

“He told me there was further damage to the door and there was glass everywhere.”

Call for Murraygate improvements after Dundee raid

Hammad rushed to the scene to establish what had been taken.

He added: “The person or persons involved obviously used a hammer to get in.

“It’s been a smash-and-grab raid.

“All the expensive phones are locked away but there were a few Samsung phones behind the counter.

“They’ve taken our HP office laptop and a few power charging packs.

“It was around £900 worth of goods.

“Given the time of night that we believe this happened I’m surprised there wasn’t any footfall – it was the weekend.

The shop door has now been boarded up. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“From the time we closed at 6pm on Saturday police have been trawling the CCTV footage from the street.

“We’re aware of the other break-ins in the local area in recent months.

“This area of the city centre is suffering with antisocial issues and footfall at the moment.

“We’re hoping that more stores come to replace some of the empty units soon.

“Thankfully we have really good regular customers but some of the things happening outside on this street are scary.

“We’re looking at putting shutters on now as an additional deterrent.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are ongoing after police received a report of a break-in at a shop in Murraygate.

“The incident was reported to police on Sunday August 25.

“However it’s believed the break-in occurred sometime on Saturday night.”

Conversation