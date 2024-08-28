Dundee council chiefs seek developer for £4.5m Blackness Road housing plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee council chiefs seek developer for £4.5m Blackness Road housing plan

The site has lain empty since the flats at 219 - 245 Blackness Road were controversially demolished in spring 2021.

By Laura Devlin
The flats on Blackness Road were controversially demolished three years ago. Image: DC Thomson/Dundee City Council.
The flats on Blackness Road were controversially demolished three years ago. Image: DC Thomson/Dundee City Council.

Dundee council chiefs are looking to kickstart a bidding process aimed at securing a cost-effective way of redeveloping a derelict Blackness Road site.

The flats at 219 – 245 Blackness Road, which stood for more than a century, were controversially demolished in spring 2021.

It followed a decision made by councillors in 2017 after safety inspectors ruled the traditional rear spiral stairwells at the site – named ‘pletties’ – were deteriorating and could become as risk to the public.

After the demolition, Dundee City Council (DCC) subsequently unveiled a £4.5m plan to build 24 modern apartments on the site.

These would include 18 two-bedroom flats and six one-bedroom flats that would be wheelchair-accessible.

But despite being granted planning permission in February 2022, work is yet to commence.

Funding challenges facing Blackness Road housing project

This, council chiefs say, is due in part to “unprecedented inflation” and “material and labour shortages” which has pushed costs above the original estimation.

It has also been confirmed DCC will only receive around £2.3m in government funding for the project – two million less than what they were hoping for.

The tenements getting demolished in 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson.

Councillors are now being asked to approve a “competitive tender process” aimed at securing a contractor to develop the site at “best value”.

A report, which will go before a housing committee on Monday, details a two-stage competitive tender would be the most “advantageous route” to securing a price for the development.

The result of the tender process will then be presented to councillors at a committee meeting scheduled for December.

Design images of proposed flats at Blackness Road. Image: Dundee City Council.

The decision to raze the historic Blackness Road tenement block – instead of repairing the decaying staircases – proved to be be controversial after it was revealed some tenants living in the blocks were not consulted.

Council officials claimed a majority of residents backed the plans but a freedom of information request subsequently revealed six private landlords who do not live there had been counted as “residents”.

