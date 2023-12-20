Holland & Barrett closing Dundee Murraygate store as new handbag shop opens nearby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holland & Barrett closing Dundee Murraygate store as new handbag shop opens nearby

The health retailer will shut the outlet just two days after Christmas.

By Andrew Robson
Holland & Barret on Murraygate, Dundee, is closing. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Holland & Barret on Murraygate, Dundee, is closing. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Holland & Barrett is closing its Dundee Murraygate store just two days after Christmas.

The health retailer has announced it will shut the shop on December 27.

It is unclear if any jobs will be affected by the closure.

The firm still has outlets in the Overgate Shopping Centre and on Brook Street in Broughty Ferry.

Holland & Barrett ‘committed to Dundee customers’ despite Murraygate closure

A spokesperson for Holland & Barrett said: “We can confirm that we will close our Dundee Murraygate store on Wednesday December 27.

“Our next nearest store is just 0.4 miles away located in Dundee Overgate.

“We’re continuing to evaluate our portfolio of stores to provide our wellness products and services to our customers.

Sign announcing closure of Holland & Barrett in Dundee city centre
The signs announcing the closure of the store. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

“We’re committed to our customers in Dundee and want to make sure we can bring them the very best health and wellness products and advice.”

The move follows a raft of other closures on the same street in recent years – with the loss of other shops like Zara, Disney, Game and Clarks.

Meanwhile, M&S is also preparing to shut its Murraygate store when the retailer’s new outlet opens at Gallagher Retail Park in 2024.

However, Poundland is eyeing a move into the empty former Tesco Metro unit across the road.

And a new handbag and clothing shop – Glossy – has opened in the former Clarks unit a few doors away, replacing a candy store that opened then quickly shut on that site in recent weeks.

New handbag and clothing store Glossy, on Murraygate. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Further changes to the Dundee city centre retail scene include Argos closing its Overgate branch after more than 20 years.

But there are plans for some retailers to move into the city, including Frasers – which is taking on the old Debenhams site – and potentially luxury clothing retailer Flannels.

You can keep track of the occupied and empty units at some of the city’s main shopping streets with The Courier’s Dundee city centre retail tracker.

