Holland & Barrett closing Dundee Murraygate store as new handbag shop opens nearby

Holland & Barrett is closing its Dundee Murraygate store just two days after Christmas.

The health retailer has announced it will shut the shop on December 27.

It is unclear if any jobs will be affected by the closure.

The firm still has outlets in the Overgate Shopping Centre and on Brook Street in Broughty Ferry.

Holland & Barrett ‘committed to Dundee customers’ despite Murraygate closure

A spokesperson for Holland & Barrett said: “We can confirm that we will close our Dundee Murraygate store on Wednesday December 27.

“Our next nearest store is just 0.4 miles away located in Dundee Overgate.

“We’re continuing to evaluate our portfolio of stores to provide our wellness products and services to our customers.

“We’re committed to our customers in Dundee and want to make sure we can bring them the very best health and wellness products and advice.”

The move follows a raft of other closures on the same street in recent years – with the loss of other shops like Zara, Disney, Game and Clarks.

Meanwhile, M&S is also preparing to shut its Murraygate store when the retailer’s new outlet opens at Gallagher Retail Park in 2024.

However, Poundland is eyeing a move into the empty former Tesco Metro unit across the road.

And a new handbag and clothing shop – Glossy – has opened in the former Clarks unit a few doors away, replacing a candy store that opened then quickly shut on that site in recent weeks.

Further changes to the Dundee city centre retail scene include Argos closing its Overgate branch after more than 20 years.

But there are plans for some retailers to move into the city, including Frasers – which is taking on the old Debenhams site – and potentially luxury clothing retailer Flannels.

You can keep track of the occupied and empty units at some of the city’s main shopping streets with The Courier’s Dundee city centre retail tracker.