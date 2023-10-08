New Dundee M&S on track to open ‘late spring’

The new M&S store coming to Dundee is on track to open in late spring.

It is hoped that the new superstore, at the Gallagher Retail Park, will welcome customers through its doors for the first time in 2024.

M&S will vacate its existing Murraygate store and Gallagher Retail Park foodhall when the new store is up and running.

M&S regional manager Rachel Rankine said: “We can’t wait to welcome customers to our brilliant new full-range M&S store and we’re on track to open in late Spring.

“This is a substantial investment for Dundee.

“We’ll have a foodhall with a fresh market feel full of exciting new features that are 40 per cent bigger than our existing sites.

“We’ll also have a full clothing range and a new-look mezzanine coffee shop alongside our expanded foodhall.“

Exact dates are yet to be confirmed, with the existing shops still in operation.

Work at new Dundee M&S could start within weeks

It comes as the retail giant lodged plans for nearly £5 million worth of work in the unit formerly occupied by DW Sports.

Work could start within weeks if the local authority approves the building warrant application.

The proposals for a new store at the Gallagher Retail Park first emerged in June 2022 and M&S had initially hoped to open the store in 2023.

The retailer plans to close the existing Murraygate shop and Gallagher Retail Park standalone foodhall when the new unit opens.

When news emerged of the plans, shoppers in Dundee had mixed feelings about the new store, with many disappointed about the closure of Murraygate shop.