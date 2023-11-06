Poundland eyes former Tesco Metro shop on Dundee’s Murraygate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Poundland eyes former Tesco Metro shop on Dundee’s Murraygate

The unit has been empty since 2019.

By Ellidh Aitken
The former Tesco Metro outlet on Murraygate. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
The former Tesco Metro outlet on Murraygate. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Budget retailer Poundland is eyeing a move into a former Dundee Tesco shop.

The chain has revealed proposals to carry out a £100,000 renovation of the old Tesco Metro outlet on Murraygate.

The unit has been empty since Tesco left the site in November 2019.

After vacating the site, Tesco opened a new Express store as part of a £6 million development further along the Murraygate last December.

The Murraygate unit could become a Poundland. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

No further details have yet been confirmed about the potential new Poundland store, such as timescales.

It is also unclear what it would mean for the Poundland outlet in the Wellgate Shopping Centre, just yards away.

Poundland, which has lodged a building warrant with Dundee City Council for the work at 60 Murraygate, has been contacted for comment.

Series of changes to Dundee retail landscape

The move comes at a time of significant change for Dundee city centre’s retail offering.

The Courier previously revealed how Frasers is moving into the Overgate Shopping Centre.

Pandora has also closed its High Street branch as it moves into the centre.

The former O2 shop on Murraygate has been put up for sale for offers over £325,000.

And M&S has plans to vacate its existing store on Murraygate, moving into the old DW Sports unit at Gallagher Retail Park, with plans for £5m worth of work lodged last month.

You can track empty and occupied units throughout Dundee city centre using The Courier’s retail tracker.

More from Dundee

The Selkie in Dundee.
Man, 35, charged after attempted break-in at The Selkie restaurant in Dundee
Sheriff Alistair Duff's obscene call was overheard by members of an online training course.
Ex-Dundee sheriff's sexist and racist remarks overheard when he forgot to turn mic off…
A McDonald's meal.
Dundee man's McDonald's trip costs him dear during night of crime
Police on St Giles Place, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police probe 'unexplained' death of man at house in Dundee
Fireworks and the northern lights at Clatto Park
Readers' best pictures as Northern Lights put on amazing Bonfire Night display in Tayside…
Police were out in force in Kirkton during Bonfire Night.
Dundee police vans damaged and firefighters attacked on Bonfire Night
3
Andi Lothian sitting with a commissioned photograph of John Lennon. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundonian who coined ‘Beatlemania’ says Now and Then is ‘perfect finale’
A large police presence in Kirkton for Bonfire Night.
Heavy police presence in Dundee's Kirkton for Bonfire Night
The Bayview, Dundee, which has announced a reopening date
Dundee bar and restaurant The Bayview announces reopening date
Professors at Abertay are collaborating with Western Sydney University to analyse extent of match fixing across the globe. Their research hopes to uncover which governing bodies are performing most effectively in investigating match fixing in their sports. It will also examine emerging trends and tactics used by criminals to target players at all levels.
Abertay University teams up with international researchers to investigate sport corruption

Conversation