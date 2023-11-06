Poundland eyes former Tesco Metro shop on Dundee’s Murraygate

Budget retailer Poundland is eyeing a move into a former Dundee Tesco shop.

The chain has revealed proposals to carry out a £100,000 renovation of the old Tesco Metro outlet on Murraygate.

The unit has been empty since Tesco left the site in November 2019.

After vacating the site, Tesco opened a new Express store as part of a £6 million development further along the Murraygate last December.

No further details have yet been confirmed about the potential new Poundland store, such as timescales.

It is also unclear what it would mean for the Poundland outlet in the Wellgate Shopping Centre, just yards away.

Poundland, which has lodged a building warrant with Dundee City Council for the work at 60 Murraygate, has been contacted for comment.

Series of changes to Dundee retail landscape

The move comes at a time of significant change for Dundee city centre’s retail offering.

The Courier previously revealed how Frasers is moving into the Overgate Shopping Centre.

Pandora has also closed its High Street branch as it moves into the centre.

The former O2 shop on Murraygate has been put up for sale for offers over £325,000.

And M&S has plans to vacate its existing store on Murraygate, moving into the old DW Sports unit at Gallagher Retail Park, with plans for £5m worth of work lodged last month.

