Dundee starlet Ally Graham impresses as Scotland kick off Victory Shield

Dundee youth star Ally Graham impressed for Scotland as they kicked off their Victory Shield campaign.

However, despite a number of saves the young goalkeeper couldn’t prevent James Grady’s U/16s falling to defeat against Republic of Ireland.

The only goal of the game came in the third minute, the Scots unable to clear a corner with Graham under pressure before Goodness Ogbonna fired home.

Ireland are the current holders and looked to increase their lead but found Graham in the way with the young Dee pulling off a string of saves.

Irish winger Jaden Umeh, who has been linked with a move to Portuguese giants Benfica from Cork City, was in fine form.

However, his running battle with Graham saw the goalie come out on top.

Graham did earn a yellow card after coming out of his area to foul Umeh. He was, though, equal to the resulting free-kick and tipped a further effort onto the bar.

Michael Noonan was also denied by Graham late on as the goalie kept his team in the game.

They weren’t, however, able to grab one of their late chances and fell to a single-goal defeat.

Next up is Northern Ireland on Wednesday before they finish up against hosts Wales on Saturday.