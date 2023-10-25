Dundee starlet Ally Graham set for second Southampton trial after Scotland youth call

Dundee youth star Ally Graham is set for a second trial at English Championship side Southampton.

It’s been a busy time for the youngster, having recently played for Scotland U/16s in a friendly tournament in Spain.

Former Dee favourite James Grady is the man in charge of the U/16s and took the youngsters to the Continent to face Faroe Islands, Poland and Switzerland.

Graham featured in the Pinatar Arena in Murcia and has done enough to earn a further call-up, this time for the Victory Shield.

Congratulations to our Under 16’s goalkeeper Alastair Graham who has been selected to represent Scotland next month in the upcoming Victory Shield competition with matches against Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Wales. All the very best Ally.#thedee pic.twitter.com/mYO0lMlpJM — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) October 24, 2023

Starting on November 6, Scotland will face hosts Wales in Denbigh before clashes with the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland on November 8 and 11 at Connay’s Quay.

Before that, though, Graham will return to Southampton for training.

The young goalkeeper travelled to the south-coast club in April to train aged just 14 before returning to Dundee.

At that point, Saints were a Premier League outfit but have since dropped to the Championship following relegation last term.

Graham has been part of the Scotland U/15 setup previously and has played above his age group for the Dark Blues, turning out for their U/17s.