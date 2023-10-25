Dundee DJ Hannah Laing to ‘make history’ with two Caird Hall shows

A Dundee DJ is set to “make history” by performing two headline shows at the Caird Hall.

Hannah Laing, 29, will perform at the City Square venue on February 2 and 3 2024.

The gigs will be Hannah’s biggest hometown shows, and comes after she reached the UK top 40 in June with the track Good Love.

Hannah – who also played at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in May – has branded the shows ‘The Doof Weekender’.

She told The Courier: “Ten years ago I was running events in the wee scheme pubs around Dundee.

“Now to be taking over one of the biggest venues in the city for two headline shows feels surreal.

“This is something I could have only ever dreamed of.”

A promotional video for the concerts shows the former Harris Academy pupil driving around the city.

In it, she says: “Playing to a home crowd is always special. These are the people who have supported me from the early days.

“I used to run events at the Bayview (pub). Now we’re taking over the biggest venue in the city.

“The venue has never run a dance music event before, so we’re making history.”

Hannah added: “You can expect high-energy music and, of course, the Scottish madness of the crowd.”

She previously told The Courier that it was her “raver” parents that got her into dance music.

Pre-sale tickets go live at 9am on Thursday before going on general release on Friday.