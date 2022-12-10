DJ Hannah Laing: Getting to know Dundee ‘queen of house’ who supported Idris Elba and drew Creamfields crowds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s “queen of house” Hannah Laing has been working the decks for nearly ten years, from Arbroath pubs to Ibiza hotspots.

Now the 28-year-old, who has this year headlined at TRNSMT, opened for A-lister Idris Elba, and nabbed a spot at house festival Creamfields, is topping off a banger year by being crowned Best Live Act at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards on Thursday night.

So before she truly blows up, I caught up with Hannah to get to know her better.

‘My parents were ravers’

You’re up for Scottish alt act of the year (congrats!) and people are calling this your breakthrough year – why do you think things are taking off now?

My following as a DJ has been building for some time and finally at Creamfields I got to perform to my full potential to my biggest crowd to date, and really show what I could do. Since then things have blown up massively.

What got you into dance music?

My parents had me at a young age and they have always been ravers, so I was brought up listening to dance music and was lucky enough to be handed down all their old tapes, CDs and records.

Describe the feeling of DJing in three words?

Energising, fun, and mental!

What do you reckon Dundee’s dance music scene is doing well/needs to be doing better?

There are great DJs from Dundee, old and new, but we need a good club for dance music – like we used to have at the Reading Rooms. I really miss that vibe!

What would you have done if you hadn’t done the job you’re doing now?

Something in the dental world as that’s what I’ve always done alongside DJing. I did enjoy it but not as much as I love my music.

Where in the world are you happiest?

Ibiza.

Favourite part of Scotland to explore?

Highlands.

Last book you read?

Smart Phone Dumb Phone by Allen Carr and John Dicey.

Music you listen to in the car?

House!

Advice from DJ predecessor Hannah Wants

Who inspires you?

My gran, because she’s such a strong, independent woman.

Your house is on fire – what one item do you save?

My laptop.

What makes you happy?

Music and family

Do you believe in love at first sight?

No.

What was the first album you ever bought?

Avril Lavigne – Let Go

What is the best advice you have ever received, and who did it come from?

“Enjoy the journey while trying to ‘make it’ in the music industry” – Hannah Wants [DJ and former professional footballer] told me that.

What do you do to unwind?

Watch TV, listen to podcasts or relaxing music or have a bath.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Save money!

What’s the hardest thing you’ve ever had to do?

Dealing with the loss of a loved one.

Could you save someone’s life if they were dying in the street?

Yeah, I did CPR training once a year for the last 10 years for my dental job, so I’d hope so!

Finally, what’s your motto?

You only live once.