DJ Hannah Laing: Getting to know Dundee ‘queen of house’ who supported Idris Elba and drew Creamfields crowds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

DJ Hannah Laing: Getting to know Dundee ‘queen of house’ who supported Idris Elba and drew Creamfields crowds

By Rebecca Baird
December 10 2022, 11.00am
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing played at SWG3 in Glasgow this year. Image: SAMA.
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing played at SWG3 in Glasgow this year. Image: SAMA.

Dundee’s “queen of house” Hannah Laing has been working the decks for nearly ten years, from Arbroath pubs to Ibiza hotspots.

Now the 28-year-old, who has this year headlined at TRNSMT, opened for A-lister Idris Elba, and nabbed a spot at house festival Creamfields, is topping off a banger year by being crowned Best Live Act at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards on Thursday night.

So before she truly blows up, I caught up with Hannah to get to know her better.

‘My parents were ravers’

You’re up for Scottish alt act of the year (congrats!) and people are calling this your breakthrough year – why do you think things are taking off now?

My following as a DJ has been building for some time and finally at Creamfields I got to perform to my full potential to my biggest crowd to date, and really show what I could do. Since then things have blown up massively.

What got you into dance music?

My parents had me at a young age and they have always been ravers, so I was brought up listening to dance music and was lucky enough to be handed down all their old tapes, CDs and records.

Describe the feeling of DJing in three words?

Energising, fun, and mental!

What do you reckon Dundee’s dance music scene is doing well/needs to be doing better?

There are great DJs from Dundee, old and new, but we need a good club for dance music – like we used to have at the Reading Rooms. I really miss that vibe!

Hannah Laing worked in dentistry alongside DJing for the past decade. Image: DC Thomson.

What would you have done if you hadn’t done the job you’re doing now?

Something in the dental world as that’s what I’ve always done alongside DJing. I did enjoy it but not as much as I love my music.

Where in the world are you happiest?

Ibiza.

Favourite part of Scotland to explore?

Highlands.

Last book you read?

Smart Phone Dumb Phone by Allen Carr and John Dicey.

Music you listen to in the car?

House!

Advice from DJ predecessor Hannah Wants

Who inspires you?

My gran, because she’s such a strong, independent woman.

Your house is on fire – what one item do you save?

My laptop.

What makes you happy?

Music and family

Do you believe in love at first sight?
No.

Hannah Laing – a talent born and bred in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

What was the first album you ever bought?

Avril Lavigne – Let Go

What is the best advice you have ever received, and who did it come from?

“Enjoy the journey while trying to ‘make it’ in the music industry” – Hannah Wants [DJ and former professional footballer] told me that.

What do you do to unwind?

Watch TV, listen to podcasts or relaxing music or have a bath.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Save money!

What’s the hardest thing you’ve ever had to do?
Dealing with the loss of a loved one.

Could you save someone’s life if they were dying in the street?
Yeah, I did CPR training once a year for the last 10 years for my dental job, so I’d hope so!

Finally, what’s your motto?

You only live once.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
The Earth Wind & Fire Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Barry King/Alamy/PA)
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies aged 67
Sir Elton John will headline Glastonbury 2023 (Suzan Moore/PA)
From Rihanna to Eurovision: What to expect from the world of music in 2023
Harry told CBS of a ‘betrayal’ by Buckingham Palace (Andy Commins/PA)
Harry tells TV interviewer he wants his father and brother back
Kym Marsh was the 10th celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing (Prima UK/Nicky Johnston/PA)
Kym Marsh: There were times on Strictly when my anxiety threatened to take hold
Sarah Lancashire as Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the hit BBC show Happy Valley (Matt Squire/PA)
Happy Valley final series impresses with ‘powerhouse’ performances and writing
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in hospital after ‘weather related accident’ (Ian West/PA)
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in hospital after ‘weather-related accident’
The Rovers Return, Coronation Street (Peter Byrne/PA)
New year on Corrie to bring shock, danger and a killer who has the…
Chris Kamara (PA)
Chris Kamara unmasked on new series of ITV1’s The Masked Singer
Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters has died (Phil McCarten/AP)
Pointer Sisters singer Anita dies aged 74

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing played at SWG3 in Glasgow this year. Image: SAMA.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing played at SWG3 in Glasgow this year. Image: SAMA.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing played at SWG3 in Glasgow this year. Image: SAMA.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing played at SWG3 in Glasgow this year. Image: SAMA.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing played at SWG3 in Glasgow this year. Image: SAMA.
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Dundee DJ Hannah Laing played at SWG3 in Glasgow this year. Image: SAMA.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing played at SWG3 in Glasgow this year. Image: SAMA.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing played at SWG3 in Glasgow this year. Image: SAMA.
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing played at SWG3 in Glasgow this year. Image: SAMA.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing played at SWG3 in Glasgow this year. Image: SAMA.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing played at SWG3 in Glasgow this year. Image: SAMA.
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing played at SWG3 in Glasgow this year. Image: SAMA.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing played at SWG3 in Glasgow this year. Image: SAMA.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please

Editor's Picks

Most Commented