Dundee DJ Hannah Laing tells of excitement ahead of TRNSMT headline performance

Dundee DJ Hannah Laing has spoken of her excitement ahead of a headline performance at this weekend’s TRNSMT Festival.

Held at Glasgow Green, Hannah Laing will close the Boogie Bar Stage on Sunday night.

Also appearing on the day is main headliner Lewis Capaldi, as well as Wolf Alice and Australian group DMA’s.

Speaking to The Courier, Hannah shared her shock after discovering she was named in the line-up.

She said: “I actually don’t know how it came around. My agent must have received an email from the organisers.

“With the stage called the Boogie Bar you’d think that I’d be playing in a bar set up in the ground but I’m going to be performing on this big stage.

‘Amazing’ to be a part of the festival

“I know a lot of Scottish DJs that played there last year and I saw some videos and images of the audiences and I just thought it would be amazing to be a part of it.

“I was so happy when the booking came through because everyone knows the Scottish crowds are unmatched and I’m very excited to perform.”

Her upcoming performance is one of many significant achievements for Hannah over the past six months.

Discussing the first half of 2022, she said: “It’s been amazing. Things went a bit backwards during the pandemic and it was a bit worrying about things were going to go at the start of the year but I didn’t expect it to go as well as it has been.

“I’m booked up all over the place throughout summer. I can’t believe I’ve been able to experience the year I’ve had so far.”

National exposure

One event Hannah has performed at this year was BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend in Coventry.

She said: “I’ve been sending music to BBC Introducing for a number of years and they started to play some of my work on some of the Introducing shows.

“After a period of time, some of my songs were getting picked up by some of the DJs on Radio One and they started to feature on shows like Friday Night Dance Anthems. I must have been on their radar for a while!

“When they announced that they were going to have the Big Weekend return to Dundee I was scheduled to take part and, of course, it had to be cancelled due to Covid.

“I was invited to perform in Coventry and I had such a great time. All my family and friends came to watch and the crowd were class.”

Hannah’s successful year shows no signs of slowing down. As well as single releases and festival appearances, she will be sharing the stage with a certain Hollywood superstar.

What’s next for Hannah?

Discussing what else is in store for her, Hannah said: “I’ve just released a new single through Jax Jones’ record label.

“I’m travelling to Ibiza where I’ll have some big shows, playing at venues like Café Mambo and DC10.

“Idris Elba is hosting a residency at Hi Ibiza and I’m also going to be playing there on the same bill as Patrick Topping who is someone I look up to.

“It’s a pretty big summer ahead and the rest of the year is going to be very exciting. I’m also scheduled to play at various festivals across Europe. I’m very grateful to be doing all of this.”