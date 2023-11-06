Brechin residents kept awake all night by constant ringing of cathedral bells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Brechin residents kept awake all night by constant ringing of cathedral bells

'I was starting to question if I was hearing things.'

By Lindsey Hamilton
Brechin Cathedral bells
Brechin Cathedral. Image: Gareth Jennings/ DC Thomson

Brechin residents were awake all night as the town’s cathedral bells chimed for almost 12 hours.

The peace of the Angus town was shattered overnight on Sunday, with several locals complaining they couldn’t get a wink of sleep because of the noise.

It is not yet known why the bells chimed throughout the night.

Brechin Cathedral bells ‘pretty annoying’

Resident Kimberley Clelland said she got three hours sleep on Sunday because of the bells.

Kimberley said: “It was pretty annoying,

“I got in just after 10pm on Sunday and the bells were ringing.

brechin cathedral bells
A bell inside the cathedral. Image: Paul Reid

“At midnight they were still ringing. By 2am they were still ringing and they were beginning to annoy me because it had gone on for so long.

“I was starting to question if I was hearing things but, nope, it was still going at 5 o’clock – that’s when I gave in.

“So all I had was three hours’ sleep on Sunday.”

‘Surprise’ that noise never stopped

Chelsea Saunders said she, too, had a long sleepless night thanks to the noise.

She said: “It’s been a long night with little sleep. It’s been a nightmare, constant bell ringing since 9.30pm.

“They finally went off at 8am on Monday. Not sure if they are broken but they haven’t chimed since.

“I’m actually surprised no one from the cathedral went to sort it.”

Another resident Tim Crowther told The Courier it was “pretty annoying.”

He said: “We stay quite a distance away so I can’t imagine what it was like for the people who live next door to it.

“It’s not the best night’s sleep and quite ironic for the church to be the source of antisocial behaviour.”

Tim added: “I understand it’s an electronic system so maybe it just got stuck on a loop.”

Future of Brechin Cathedral unknown

Earlier this year the Friends of Brechin Cathedral embarked on a major community consultation over the future of the historic landmark.

The cathedral celebrated its 800th anniversary in 2020 – but in the same year Angus Presbytery agreed to the dissolution of the church.

brechin cathedral
Inside Brechin Cathedral. Image: Paul Reid

The final regular Sunday service in the A-listed building was held in late 2021.

Last year, the Society of Friends of Brechin Cathedral was set up after reaching agreement with the Church of Scotland to manage its running.

It means ceremonies such as weddings have still been able to take place.

However, securing the building’s long-term future is the group’s key aim.

Brechin Cathedral Trust has been contacted for comment.

More from Angus & The Mearns

William Hamilton.
Construction boss from Arbroath laughed during child abuse police interview
Fireworks and the northern lights at Clatto Park
Readers' best pictures as Northern Lights put on amazing Bonfire Night display in Tayside…
Local access has been restored at the Finavon contraflow. Image: Amey North East Trunk Roads
Storm Babet A90 dual carriageway bridge damage at Finavon hits businesses for tens of…
2
Laura Demontis and her sons were rescued from their home in Brechin.
'My brave boys were rescued from Brechin floods - we won't be home for…
Boats rescue Brechin residents
Brechin charity leader speaks after Storm Babet fundraiser hits more than £70,000
Lunan Bay Road in Angus.
Cyclists assaulted by man in a white van in Angus
Members of Gothenburg Gamers from East Lothian and Kirrie Wargames Club officials with the Neverland game. Image: Paul Reid
Pictures of wargamers' annual invasion of Kirriemuir - with Peter Pan in tow
Daniel Clark leaves Forfar Sheriff Court after being banned.
Driver had mouthful of tablets as police tested him following Angus crash
Families flocked to the Kirrie event. Image: Paul Reid
Kirriemuir fireworks family fun goes with a bang
Inch pavilion and bowling green will be subject to community consultation before a deal is finalised. Image: Angus Council
Montrose common good bowling green could be sold by council for £75,000 less than…

Conversation