Humza Yousaf hails ‘fantastic’ support of Dundee community as in-laws return to city from war-torn Gaza

First Minister Humza Yousaf has thanked the Dundee community for the support shown to his family as his in-laws return to the city from war-torn Gaza.

Dundee residents Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla returned to the city on Sunday after escaping the besieged Palestinian territory two days before.

The couple had travelled to Gaza to visit family before the conflict between Israel and Hamas erupted.

Mr Yousaf had previously described their situation as “desperate”, explaining how they had run out of clean water and were forced to drink salty water from the sea.

They were able to leave Gaza last week after their names were included on a list of people who were allowed to cross into Egypt.

Speaking of the moment the family were reunited, the First Minister said: “It was a huge relief.

“I’ll not forget the moment when they first came through the door and the grandkids came running towards them.

“It was a really emotional moment for all of us and of course we are relieved and elated to have them back after being trapped in a warzone for almost four weeks.

“But it is bittersweet and for my father-in-law in particular.

“I’ve never seen him cry in all the time I’ve known him but he was breaking down when telling me how he had to say goodbye to his mum, his son and four grandchildren – the youngest of which is three months old.”

‘There’s been a lot of kind words and comfort’

Mr Yousaf – who is married to West End councillor Nadia El-Nakla – thanked the Dundee community for the “fantastic” support shown to them throughout the ordeal.

He said: “The Dundee community has been fantastic.

“We’ve had flowers to the house from the Labour group and of course the SNP group and others.

“There’s been neighbours dropping off food and when we’ve been walking down the street, we have had people come up to us to say they are praying for us.

“The thinking of our family from the Dundee community and right across Scotland and globally has meant so much to us. There’s been a lot of kind words and comfort.”

The First Minister reiterated calls for a ceasefire in the region and called upon the international community to act quickly.

He added: “All of us, whether we have family there or not, are in complete distress at the humanitarian catastrophe which is taking place in front of our very own eyes.

“Now is a really pivotal moment for the international community.

“We either back an immediate ceasefire or you are enabling the suffering of millions of men, women and children who have nothing to do with Hamas.

“Too many people have suffered for too long.”