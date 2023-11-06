Humza Yousaf hails ‘fantastic’ support of Dundee community as in-laws return to city from war-torn Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf hails ‘fantastic’ support of Dundee community as in-laws return to city from war-torn Gaza

Dundee residents Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla returned to the city on Sunday after escaping the Palestinian territory last week.

By Laura Devlin
Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla reunited with daughter Nadia and son-in-law Humza Yousaf, after their escape from war-torn Gaza. Image supplied by Humza Yousaf/X.
Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla reunited with daughter Nadia and son-in-law Humza Yousaf, after their escape from war-torn Gaza. Image supplied by Humza Yousaf/X.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has thanked the Dundee community for the support shown to his family as his in-laws return to the city from war-torn Gaza.

Dundee residents Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla returned to the city on Sunday after escaping the besieged Palestinian territory two days before.

The couple had travelled to Gaza to visit family before the conflict between Israel and Hamas erupted.

Mr Yousaf had previously described their situation as “desperate”, explaining how they had run out of clean water and were forced to drink salty water from the sea.

They were able to leave Gaza last week after their names were included on a list of people who were allowed to cross into Egypt.

Speaking of the moment the family were reunited, the First Minister said: “It was a huge relief.

 Humza Yousaf, speaks to the media during a visit to the new Life Sciences Innovation Hub in Dundee. Image:  Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. 

“I’ll not forget the moment when they first came through the door and the grandkids came running towards them.

“It was a really emotional moment for all of us and of course we are relieved and elated to have them back after being trapped in a warzone for almost four weeks.

“But it is bittersweet and for my father-in-law in particular.

“I’ve never seen him cry in all the time I’ve known him but he was breaking down when telling me how he had to say goodbye to his mum, his son and four grandchildren – the youngest of which is three months old.”

‘There’s been a lot of kind words and comfort’

Mr Yousaf – who is married to West End councillor Nadia El-Nakla – thanked the Dundee community for the “fantastic” support shown to them throughout the ordeal.

He said: “The Dundee community has been fantastic.

“We’ve had flowers to the house from the Labour group and of course the SNP group and others.

“There’s been neighbours dropping off food and when we’ve been walking down the street, we have had people come up to us to say they are praying for us.

Mr Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

“The thinking of our family from the Dundee community and right across Scotland and globally has meant so much to us. There’s been a lot of kind words and comfort.”

The First Minister reiterated calls for a ceasefire in the region and called upon the international community to act quickly.

He added: “All of us, whether we have family there or not, are in complete distress at the humanitarian catastrophe which is taking place in front of our very own eyes.

“Now is a really pivotal moment for the international community.

“We either back an immediate ceasefire or you are enabling the suffering of millions of men, women and children who have nothing to do with Hamas.

“Too many people have suffered for too long.”

