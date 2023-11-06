Fife care home threatened with closure due to residents’ weight loss and falls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife care home threatened with closure due to residents’ weight loss and falls

Riverview Care Home in Newport-on-Tay could lose its registration.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Riverview Lodge Care Home in Newport on Tay has been threatened with closure. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

A Fife care home has been threatened with closure unless it makes significant improvements to the service it provides to elderly residents.

The Care Inspectorate has given Riverview Lodge Care Home in Newport-on-Tay a November 13 deadline to make improvements or its registration will be cancelled.

It follows an inspection in September, where five main areas of concern in relation to elderly residents were raised.

These included weight loss, falls and skin sores.

The inspection was a follow-up to examine progress made towards meeting requirements set at previous inspections.

Last March the home was also told it had to make improvements.

Concerns over weight loss and skin care

The inspection raised concerns over weight loss, skincare, falls leading to injury and medication management.

The following observations were made:

• Weight loss not being monitored effectively, which puts people at risk.
• Care plans not up to date or reflective of care needs.
• Medication management required significant improvement.
• Skin and pressure care not monitored nor properly documented.
• Falls and accidents not being properly recorded nor risks managed.
• Staffing arrangements not sufficient to meet people’s needs.

Fife care home threat
Riverview Lodge. Image: Supplied

The letter warning of possible closure has been sent to Thomas Daily who owns the Kennedy Care Group that operates the care home.

The letter to Mr Daily states: “Unless there is a significant improvement in provision of
the service, (the Care Inspectorate) intends to make a proposal to cancel your registration.

“Failure to demonstrate compliance with any one of the improvements within the required timescale may result in us proceeding to make a proposal to cancel registration.”

It goes on to list the areas that must be improved upon.

These include:

  • Assessing current health and care needs of service users, including nutrition, weight loss, stress and distress, catheter care, falls, and medicine management needs.
  • Ensuring that medication is given in the manner in which it has been prescribed.
  • Making proper provision for the health, welfare and safety of people using the service.
  • Ensuring that service users receive care that meets their health, safety and wellbeing needs and protects them from harm. In particular, the provider must take action to reduce the falls risks of vulnerable service users.
  • Protect the health and welfare of those who use the service. In particular, ensure that skin and pressure care issues experienced by people receiving care are identified and addressed timeously.

During their visits, inspectors spoke to four residents as well as relatives.

Strengths include the warm relationships between care staff and those living in the home.

According to the report: “One person said: ‘This absolutely feels like my home’.

“Others named individual staff whom they felt particularly fond of.

“Interactions observed over a number of days of inspection were respectful and compassionate.”

Owner: ‘There have been difficulties’

Speaking to The Courier owner Mr Daily said: “I  am aware there have been difficulties at the home.

Fife care home threatened with closure
Thomas Daily. Image: Paul Reid

“We are working closely with the Care Inspectorate to deal with these.

“There are matters we need to improve and we are making every effort.

“The care of our residents is our main priority and we are working towards meeting the requirements.”

Conversation