Fife care home threatened with closure due to residents’ weight loss and falls

A Fife care home has been threatened with closure unless it makes significant improvements to the service it provides to elderly residents.

The Care Inspectorate has given Riverview Lodge Care Home in Newport-on-Tay a November 13 deadline to make improvements or its registration will be cancelled.

It follows an inspection in September, where five main areas of concern in relation to elderly residents were raised.

These included weight loss, falls and skin sores.

The inspection was a follow-up to examine progress made towards meeting requirements set at previous inspections.

Last March the home was also told it had to make improvements.

Concerns over weight loss and skin care

The inspection raised concerns over weight loss, skincare, falls leading to injury and medication management.

The following observations were made:

• Weight loss not being monitored effectively, which puts people at risk.

• Care plans not up to date or reflective of care needs.

• Medication management required significant improvement.

• Skin and pressure care not monitored nor properly documented.

• Falls and accidents not being properly recorded nor risks managed.

• Staffing arrangements not sufficient to meet people’s needs.

The letter warning of possible closure has been sent to Thomas Daily who owns the Kennedy Care Group that operates the care home.

The letter to Mr Daily states: “Unless there is a significant improvement in provision of

the service, (the Care Inspectorate) intends to make a proposal to cancel your registration.

“Failure to demonstrate compliance with any one of the improvements within the required timescale may result in us proceeding to make a proposal to cancel registration.”

It goes on to list the areas that must be improved upon.

These include:

Assessing current health and care needs of service users, including nutrition, weight loss, stress and distress, catheter care, falls, and medicine management needs.

Ensuring that medication is given in the manner in which it has been prescribed.

Making proper provision for the health, welfare and safety of people using the service.

Ensuring that service users receive care that meets their health, safety and wellbeing needs and protects them from harm. In particular, the provider must take action to reduce the falls risks of vulnerable service users.

Protect the health and welfare of those who use the service. In particular, ensure that skin and pressure care issues experienced by people receiving care are identified and addressed timeously.

During their visits, inspectors spoke to four residents as well as relatives.

Strengths include the warm relationships between care staff and those living in the home.

According to the report: “One person said: ‘This absolutely feels like my home’.

“Others named individual staff whom they felt particularly fond of.

“Interactions observed over a number of days of inspection were respectful and compassionate.”

Owner: ‘There have been difficulties’

Speaking to The Courier owner Mr Daily said: “I am aware there have been difficulties at the home.

“We are working closely with the Care Inspectorate to deal with these.

“There are matters we need to improve and we are making every effort.

“The care of our residents is our main priority and we are working towards meeting the requirements.”