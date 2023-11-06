ANDREW BATCHELOR: The surprising connections between Dundee and New York City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion Comment

ANDREW BATCHELOR: The surprising connections between Dundee and New York City

Even thousands of miles from home in New York, Andrew is reminded of Dundee.

Andrew and his brother Ross in New York. Image: Andrew Batchelor
By Andrew Batchelor

Of the many things people know about Dundee, you may be surprised to hear of some of its connections to New York.

My brother and I booked a city break to New York for this week and it was the first time we had visited the city in 17 years.

We had meant to go back for my 21st birthday but Covid prevented us from going.

I was intrigued to learn more about Dundee’s connections with New York during my visit there and it’s fair to say I did learn a few.

We went on holiday to The Big Apple during the week of the New York City Marathon.

We visited Central Park on the Friday, and preparations were in place for the event on Sunday.

Andrew at the New York Marathon finish line. Image: Andrew Batchelor

The finish line was open to all and many tourists had their photos taken with it and walked through.

What I didn’t initially realise was it was on the anniversary of fellow Dundonian Liz McColgan winning the marathon back in 1991.

It was only when I saw a post from her daughter, Eilish McColgan, that I found out that it was on the same day I had walked through the same finish line.

Liz and Eilish McColgan.

Interestingly enough, Central Park is also home to one of four of John Steell’s Robert Burns monuments, with the others being in London, Dunedin, and of course, Dundee.

The New York monument was erected two weeks before the one in Dundee which is located in the city’s Albert Square, opposite the DC Thomson headquarters.

Central Park is also home to two Camperdown elm trees, which were first discovered in Dundee back in the 1830s.

There is also a village called Dundee in the New York state with a population of 1,700 people.

It is a good few hours away from the city itself, but the story behind the naming is something I find to rather intriguing.

Originally it was called Plainview but was later renamed Dundee after a native from our city moved to the settlement and suggested it when the residents were seeking a name change.

One of the more poignant moments of my trip was visiting the September 11 Memorial and Museum as I wanted to pay my respects to Derek Sword, a Dundonian who worked in the World Trade Centre.

Derek Sword.

It was on that day Derek lost his life. He was only 29 years old.

I might have not known Derek but I always think about him whenever I am reminded of the atrocity of what happened that day.

His memory is well and truly alive and the tribute to him and others whose lives were cut very short at the memorial is very touching.

New York really is a great place and to know there are several connections Dundee has to the city that never sleeps is really interesting.

I look forward to returning sometime in the near future, but for now, I look forward to going back to my favourite place, home, in Dundee.

