Kirkton rioters ‘should feel full force of law’ says First Minister Humza Yousaf

Those behind the disorder seen in Kirkton on Halloween should face the “full force of the law”, First Minister Humza Yousaf has said.

Riot police were deployed in the area for the second Halloween running after around 60 boys and girls caused chaos around Beauly Square last Tuesday.

The disorder included youngsters trashing an empty house, as well as members of the media getting attacked with stones and fireworks being set off.

And on Bonfire Night, two Dundee police vans were damaged and firefighters were attacked during further trouble.

Following last week’s disorder, council leader John Alexander labelled the scenes as “shameful” and questioned the role parents are playing in preventing anti-social behaviour.

Now Mr Yousaf – a Dundee resident himself – has condemned the trouble seen in Kirkton.

He said: “I will absolutely consider what more needs or can to be done [to address the underlying issues].

“But you don’t have to need government intervention or further legislation to know that throwing bricks and fireworks at police officers and firefighters is wrong.

“That’s why I condemn [the behaviour] in the strongest possible manner and I support Police Scotland in their continued investigation of these issues.

“Anybody who is responsible should feel the full force of the law.”

The First Minister was speaking on a visit to Dundee University’s new life sciences innovation hub – a £40m facility aimed at the anchoring a new generation of companies to the city.

The facility is part of the Tay Cities Biomedical Cluster project – funded by an investment of £25m into the university by the Scottish Government as part of the Tay Cities Deal.

Scheduled to open in 2024, Mr Yousaf said the hub is an example of Dundee’s potential.

He said: “Dundee is a brilliant city, I’ve been living here for almost six years and it’s a city that has a lot of potential.

“I’m really pleased to see the leadership of Dundee City Council and what’s impressive is the collaboration between the council, national government, universities and the private sector – this innovation hub is a example of that.”