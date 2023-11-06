Kirkton rioters ‘should feel full force of law’ says First Minister Humza Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Kirkton rioters ‘should feel full force of law’ says First Minister Humza Yousaf

Riot police were deployed in the area for the second Halloween running last week after around 60 boys and girls caused chaos around Beauly Square.

By Laura Devlin
Police officers watch the street fires in Kirkton
Police officers watch the street fires. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Those behind the disorder seen in Kirkton on Halloween should face the “full force of the law”, First Minister Humza Yousaf has said.

Riot police were deployed in the area for the second Halloween running after around 60 boys and girls caused chaos around Beauly Square last Tuesday.

The disorder included youngsters trashing an empty house, as well as members of the media getting attacked with stones and fireworks being set off.

And on Bonfire Night, two Dundee police vans were damaged and firefighters were attacked during further trouble.

Following last week’s disorder, council leader John Alexander labelled the scenes as “shameful” and questioned the role parents are playing in preventing  anti-social behaviour.

Now Mr Yousaf – a Dundee resident himself – has condemned the trouble seen in Kirkton.

He said: “I will absolutely consider what more needs or can to be done [to address the underlying issues].

First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to the media during a visit to the new Life Sciences Innovation Hub in Dundee. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

“But you don’t have to need government intervention or further legislation to know that throwing bricks and fireworks at police officers and firefighters is wrong.

“That’s why I condemn [the behaviour] in the strongest possible manner and I support Police Scotland in their continued investigation of these issues.

“Anybody who is responsible should feel the full force of the law.”

The First Minister was speaking on a visit to Dundee University’s new life sciences innovation hub – a £40m facility aimed at the anchoring a new generation of companies to the city.

The facility is part of the Tay Cities Biomedical Cluster project – funded by an investment of £25m into the university by the Scottish Government as part of the Tay Cities Deal.

Humza Yousaf chats with Charlotte Green from the drug discovery unit at University of Dundee and council leader John Alexander. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Scheduled to open in 2024, Mr Yousaf said the hub is an example of Dundee’s potential.

He said: “Dundee is a brilliant city, I’ve been living here for almost six years and it’s a city that has a lot of potential.

“I’m really pleased to see the leadership of Dundee City Council and what’s impressive is the collaboration between the council, national government, universities and the private sector – this innovation hub is a example of that.”

Conversation