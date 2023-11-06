Dundee police vans damaged with bricks on Bonfire Night

Two Dundee police vans were damaged after being pelted with bricks on Bonfire Night.

The vehicles were targeted on Beauly Square in the Kirkton area of the city shortly before 7pm on Sunday.

Officers were patrolling the area in large numbers following trouble at Halloween.

Armoured police vans were in the area along with smaller police vans and cars, with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also in attendance.

While the scenes from Halloween were not replicated, two bonfires were lit during the evening at Balgowan Avenue and Beauly Square, and the police vans were vandalised.

It is understood nobody was injured in the Dundee incident.

There were violent scenes in both Edinburgh and Glasgow on Bonfire Night in which eight police officers being injured.

‘Disgusting’ Bonfire Night violence against police

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs said: “The overwhelming majority of Scotland enjoyed Bonfire Night safely and responsibly, but once again, a minority of individuals have been responsible for an unacceptable and frankly, disgusting level of disorder that left communities alarmed and police officers injured.

“We took learning from last year’s operation and enhanced the level of public order resources available to local policing divisions to ensure we could get these assets into locations they were needed quicker, providing a more robust response to criminal incidents.

“The lower levels of disorder experienced in other parts of the country demonstrates that this approach was the correct one.

“Investigations into the offences that arose throughout Scotland on Sunday evening are continuing and we will make every effort to ensure anyone who was involved is identified and brought to justice.

“Police Scotland officers were subjected to unprecedented levels of violence, and yet they continued to demonstrate professionalism and dedication to keeping communities safe.

“I am both proud of, and grateful to, all of those who were on duty and put themselves in harm’s way to protect the public during this very challenging time.

“If any members of the public believe they have information that can assist our inquiries, then please contact us via 101.

“Or they can make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”