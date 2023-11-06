Pictures from Perth fireworks as South Inch display pulls the crowds.

Perth put on a spectacular display to round off bonfire night events across Tayside and Fife.

Families heads for the South Inch to enjoy Sunday night’s action.

Perth Strathearn Round Table organised the event.

The display raised money for local charities.

It included a funfair as well as the fireworks which lit up the night sky.

Communities across Courier country staged a host of successful bonfire nights over the weekend.

Those included big turnouts at Kirriemuir and Cupar.

But there were no official Dundee displays again this year.

Photographer Phil Hannah captured the Perth fun.