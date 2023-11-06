Pictures from Perth fireworks as South Inch display pulls the crowds.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures from Perth fireworks as South Inch display pulls the crowds.

Perth Strathearn Round Table raised money for good causes with the popular annual fireworks event.

Perth put on a spectacular South Inch display. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth put on a spectacular South Inch display. Image: Phil Hannah
By Graham Brown

Perth put on a spectacular display to round off bonfire night events across Tayside and Fife.

Families heads for the South Inch to enjoy Sunday night’s action.

Perth Strathearn Round Table organised the event.

The display raised money for local charities.

It included a funfair as well as the fireworks which lit up the night sky.

Communities across Courier country staged a host of successful bonfire nights over the weekend.

Those included big turnouts at Kirriemuir and Cupar.

But there were no official Dundee displays again this year.

Photographer Phil Hannah captured the Perth fun.

Perth fireworks display
Verity Powers entertains the crowd on the South Inch.
Perth bonfire night event.
Families flocked to the event.
Perth bonfire night event.
Perth put on a stunning show.
Perth bonfire night event.
A big turnout.
Perth bonfire night event.
Fire entertainer Verity Powers.
Perth bonfire night event.
A shows of lightt.

 

Perth bonfire night event.
Alex Stewart and William McPhee enjoy the funfair rides.
Perth bonfire night event.
The night went with a bang.
Perth bonfire night event.
Eyes on the sky.
Perth bonfire night event.
Fire and fireworks as Verity Power entertains.
Perth bonfire night event.
Martin, Thomas and Paisley Hendry from Braco try out the funfair.
Perth bonfire night event.
Cracking colours.

 

