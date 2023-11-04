Best pictures as Cupar fireworks display makes for a cracking night

Hundreds of people turned out in Cupar to enjoy a cracking fireworks display on Friday night.

The traditional Guy Fawkes celebration was organised by Cupar Golf Club and quite literally went with a bang.

The event was one of several arranged in Fife over the weekend.

Others took place in Cardenden and Crossford on Friday.

And Anstruther, Buckhaven and Inverkeithing hold their displays on Sunday.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was in Cupar to capture the fun.