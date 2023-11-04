Fife Best pictures as Cupar fireworks display makes for a cracking night Our photographer was there to capture the fun. Cameron Knox with his niece, Lucy and Sian Stewart and her son, Jacob Dawson.Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson By Claire Warrender November 4 2023, 2.50pm Share Best pictures as Cupar fireworks display makes for a cracking night Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4802787/cupar-fireworks/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds of people turned out in Cupar to enjoy a cracking fireworks display on Friday night. The traditional Guy Fawkes celebration was organised by Cupar Golf Club and quite literally went with a bang. The event was one of several arranged in Fife over the weekend. Others took place in Cardenden and Crossford on Friday. And Anstruther, Buckhaven and Inverkeithing hold their displays on Sunday. Our photographer Kim Cessford was in Cupar to capture the fun. Left to right is Xander Colville, Jaydan McGhie, Leo McGhie and Mylo Colville. Kylo Robertson enjoying the fireworks display. Harper Smith enjoying the fireworks display. Left to right is Jennifer, Zoe, Lewis, Max and Jack enjoying the fireworks display. The public enjoying the fireworks display at Cupar Golf Club. Cameron Knox with his niece, Lucy, enjoying the fireworks. Large crowds turned out at Cupar Golf Club to watch the fireworks. Having fun watching the fireworks. People watch the fireworks take off.
Conversation