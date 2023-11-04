Pedestrian, 43, who died after a crash near Windygates named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pedestrian, 43, who died after a crash near Windygates named

Reginald Tucker, who lived locally, was described as a much-loved son, uncle, dad and brother.

By Kieran Webster
Reginald Tucker
Reginald Tucker. Image: Police Scotland.

A 43-year-old pedestrian who died after a crash near Windygates has been named.

Reginald Tucker, who lived locally, died after being involved in a crash with a grey Mazda on Monday, October 30, on the A911 near Milton Road.

Emergency services attended the incident but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the grey Mazda were uninjured.

‘Reginald was a much-loved son, uncle, dad and brother’

A statement from his family released by Police Scotland said: “Reginald was a much-loved son, uncle, dad and brother and will be missed by all.

“Tragic events like this affect many people and our thoughts are with the occupants of the car and their family.

“We would like to offer our heartfelt thanks to all the emergency services personnel who attended the crash to try to help Reginald.

The A911 near Milton Road.
The A911 near Milton Road. Image: Google Street View

“Sadly, he passed away at the scene.

“We would also like to thank the officers who attended at his mum’s house to tell her what had happened.

“They were kind, professional and sympathetic while delivering the worst possible news.”

Probe after fatal Windygates crash

Police confirmed investigations into the crash are ongoing and are looking for anyone with information to come forward.

Road Policing Inspector James Henry said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Tucker at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances continue and anyone with information, including dash-cam, that could assist and who have not already spoken to officers are asked to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2946 of Monday, October 30, 2023.

Conversation