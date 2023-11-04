Pedestrian, 43, who died after a crash near Windygates named

A 43-year-old pedestrian who died after a crash near Windygates has been named.

Reginald Tucker, who lived locally, died after being involved in a crash with a grey Mazda on Monday, October 30, on the A911 near Milton Road.

Emergency services attended the incident but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the grey Mazda were uninjured.

‘Reginald was a much-loved son, uncle, dad and brother’

A statement from his family released by Police Scotland said: “Reginald was a much-loved son, uncle, dad and brother and will be missed by all.

“Tragic events like this affect many people and our thoughts are with the occupants of the car and their family.

“We would like to offer our heartfelt thanks to all the emergency services personnel who attended the crash to try to help Reginald.

“Sadly, he passed away at the scene.

“We would also like to thank the officers who attended at his mum’s house to tell her what had happened.

“They were kind, professional and sympathetic while delivering the worst possible news.”

Probe after fatal Windygates crash

Police confirmed investigations into the crash are ongoing and are looking for anyone with information to come forward.

Road Policing Inspector James Henry said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Tucker at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances continue and anyone with information, including dash-cam, that could assist and who have not already spoken to officers are asked to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2946 of Monday, October 30, 2023.