Pedestrian, 43, dies after crash near Windygates in Fife

A 43-year-old male pedestrian has died after being involved in a crash with a car near Windygates in Fife.

Emergency services attended the incident just after 6pm on Monday after receiving reports of a crash on the A911 near Milton Road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity is currently unknown.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle, a grey Mazda, were left shaken but uninjured following the crash.

Officers closed the road until around 1am on Tuesday as investigations took place.

Police appeal after pedestrian dies in Fife crash

Road policing inspector James Henry said: “Inquiries into the circumstances of this collision are ongoing, and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the pedestrian or the crash to please contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cams or home recording equipment to check their footage for anything that could assist us.

“We would also like to thank everyone who stopped at the scene to help.

“If you stopped to help and haven’t provided officers with your details, please contact 101, quoting reference 2946 of October 30.”