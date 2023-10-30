Fife Main road in Fife closed hours after collision on roundabout Police closed the road. By Stephen Eighteen October 30 2023, 9.50pm Share Main road in Fife closed hours after collision on roundabout Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4798475/windygates-fife-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment The A911 to Glenrothes was closed after an accident on the Windygates roundabout. Image: Google Street View A main road in Fife was closed for several hours after an accident on a roundabout. The collision took place on the A911 Windygates Roundabout near Methil at 6.10pm on Monday. The A911 road to Glenrothes remained closed at 9.30pm, more than three hours later, a Police Scotland spokesperson said. They added: “Police are in attendance at a road collision on the A911 at Windygates Roundabout, Methil. “Officers were called to the incident around 6.10pm on Monday, 30 October 2023. “The road is closed.”
