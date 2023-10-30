Main road in Fife closed hours after collision on roundabout

A main road in Fife was closed for several hours after an accident on a roundabout.

The collision took place on the A911 Windygates Roundabout near Methil at 6.10pm on Monday.

The A911 road to Glenrothes remained closed at 9.30pm, more than three hours later, a Police Scotland spokesperson said.

They added: “Police are in attendance at a road collision on the A911 at Windygates Roundabout, Methil.

“Officers were called to the incident around 6.10pm on Monday, 30 October 2023.

“The road is closed.”