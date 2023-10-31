Student’s carbon monoxide poisoning death in Angus Glens was avoidable, sheriff rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Student’s carbon monoxide poisoning death in Angus Glens was avoidable, sheriff rules

The findings of a Fatal Accident Inquiry into the 2018 death of Thomas Hill have been released.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Thomas Hill
Thomas Hill died in 2018.

The death by carbon monoxide poisoning of a student holidaying in the Angus Glens could have been avoided, a sheriff has ruled.

Stirling University agriculture student Thomas Hill, 18, from Hampshire, died after being exposed to the toxic gas from a faulty heater in the bathroom of remote Glenmark Cottage, Tarfside, by Edzell, in October 2015.

He had been visiting with his partner Charlotte Beard and members of her family.

The cottage was owned by Burghill Farms, a partnership which – at the time of Mr Hill’s death – was run by the Earl and Countess of Dalhousie with their son Simon Ramsay, Lord Ramsay.

The property was sub-let and run by Piers Le Cheminant, who was fined £2,000 fine for breaches of gas safety and health and safety regulations, to which he pled guilty.

Burghill Farms was fined £120,000 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Findings and recommendations

A fatal accident inquiry was also held to establish what went wrong and whether recommendations should be made to avoid similar tragedy.

In a ruling released on Tuesday, Sheriff Paul Brown said “there were precautions which could reasonably have been taken and, had they been taken, might realistically have resulted in the death, or any accident resulting in the death, being avoided.”

He said:

  • The faulty heater – and all mobile gas cabinet heaters – could have been removed from the cottage;
  •  A system of annual inspections could have been instigated by a qualified engineer (the one used was not suitably qualified);
  • Written gas safety advice and guidance could have been made available to guests on what to do in the event of the carbon monoxide alarm being activated.

It was established the carbon monoxide alarm was not properly installed.

Sheriff Paul Brown
Sheriff Paul Brown.

The sheriff went on to recommend:

  • Local authorities in Scotland should consider making it a condition of short-term let licences that holders provide specific gas safety information to guests;
  • If there is a mobile gas cabinet heater in the accommodation, the manufacturer’s instruction manual should be provided along with a warning that any such appliance should not be moved.

Holiday tragedy

The inquiry heard neither the tenant or owner of the cottage knew the gas engineer who checked the heater was unqualified to work with that type of appliance.

A later health and safety check discovered numerous faults in the property’s gas installations, including four deemed “immediately dangerous”.

The incorrectly-installed carbon monoxide monitor had sounded previously, in 2014 and 2015 – just ten days before the fatality – but been ignored.

Thomas Hill
Tragic Thomas Hill. Image: Supplied.

Concerns were raised among Mr Hill’s holidaying party when they arrived in October 2015 but no action was taken.

On the afternoon of October 28, Mr Hill went for a bath and members of his partner’s family had to break down the door with an axe when he was unresponsive to their calls.

He died on the way to hospital.

‘Tragic example of dangers’

Sheriff Brown concluded: “Thomas Oliver Hill’s death resulted from a concatenation of missed opportunities.

“The gas cabinet heater which caused his death passed the landlords, the tenant who was a holiday letting operator and a gas engineer.

“The carbon monoxide alarm sounded three times and a total of eight holidaymakers heard it.

“Each moment represented a step in the chain when Mr Hill’s death might have been averted.

“Mr Hill’s death was a tragic example of the dangers of carbon monoxide in general and the dangers of mobile gas cabinet heaters in particular.”

Glenmark Cottage, Angus
Remote Glenmark Cottage. Image: Shutterstock.

He added: “Since the death of Mr Hill in 2015 the legal framework for gas safety in holiday letting accommodation has moved on substantially.

“It is to be hoped that the recommendations in this determination will serve to strengthen these additional steps.”

Partner left devastated

After the sheriff court proceedings ended in October 2021, Ms Beard said: “The consequences of Tom’s death have been truly devastating.

“His family members have lost a dearly loved son and brother – a loss impossible for any of us to contemplate.

“In my abject grief, I miscarried our baby exactly one month later.

“I lost my love, my baby and future I had planned with Tom.

Charlotte Beard
Thomas Hill’s partner Charlotte Beard reads a statement outside the court in 2021.

“I and other members of our family have been left traumatised and haunted by the graphic memory of that day.”

Lord Ramsay said: “We previously offered our heartfelt condolences to Thomas Hill’s family and friends and do so again today.

Lord Simon Ramsay
Lord Simon Ramsay, owner through Dalhousie Estate of Glenmark Cottage.

“Our company’s role in this absolutely tragic matter is the source of deepest regret.”

A spokesman for Burghill Farms said: “We express our heartfelt condolences again to Thomas Hill’s family and to the Beard family and hope the fatal accident inquiry and previous court proceedings have given them some comfort and answers.

“On our part, we genuinely believed at the time of Thomas’ death, suitable gas safety measures were in place as the tenant who had taken responsibility for letting the cottage had arranged regular inspections by an engineer and this position is reflected in the inquiry’s determination.

“At the time, we were unaware of certain aspects of complex gas safety regulations but had we been made aware that the engineer appointed to carry out the checks on the gas heaters at the cottage was not suitably qualified to undertake these particular checks, we would have taken alternative action.

“The sheriff accepted this in his findings.

“We accept our share of responsibility for the omissions in the gas safety check system in place at the time which is a source of deepest regret.”

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Weaponised dust pan and 'paedo murder' threats
Ryan Byrne did not appear for sentencing.
Dundee sex attacker skips sentencing, citing poor mental health
Motorist hit nearly 100mph on wintry Fife M90 during weather warning
Robert Lyall 'used his car as a weapon' in the Fife assault.
Fife offshore worker 'used car as weapon' and left victim to have seizure in…
Neglected bull terrier Stella fatally attacked another pet.
Dog owner failed to protect Shih Tzu from fatal Staffie attack in Dundee
Fife paedophile Liam Cunningham.
Fife paedophile back on sex offenders register after police seize child abuse cache
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealing Picture shows; Douglas Piggot, Bracken Piggot and the Dalhousie Hotel. Dalhousie Hotel, Carnoustie. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 30/10/2023
Shamed Angus hotel boss jailed for role in son's £20k drugs operation
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Sheep worrying and off-shore stress
Michael Saint.
Jail for Fife child molester who groped girl and asked 12-year-old to wear bikini 
Brian Cocker at a previous hearing in Perth Sheriff Court in 2014.
Perth paedophile used spy cam to take intimate photos of woman