New £1m skills academy at Dundee’s Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc opens

The new £1 million skills academy at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) in Dundee has officially opened.

It is a centre of excellence for skills development in renewable energy, sustainable mobility, and decarbonisation.

It aims to prepare the current and future workforce for Scotland’s transition to net zero.

The project has been delivered in partnership by Dundee and Angus College and MSIP.

Greig Coull, MSIP chief executive, said: “There has always been an ambition to have a space focused on ensuring the future skills needs of industry are met.

“I’m incredibly proud to now see this become a reality.

“The skills academy is a prime example of meaningful collaboration, and what can be achieved by working together in partnership.

“The official opening is a huge milestone in our journey at MSIP.

“I’m excited to start welcoming the first learners over the coming weeks.”

While the main focus of the skills academy is on upskilling, it will also aim to inspire the next generation.

Schools and clubs will be able to visit the academy to get an insight into potential future careers.

Dundee and Angus College principal Simon Hewitt said the skills academy would help “redefine the boundaries of innovation”.

He said: “We will not only support the upskilling and reskilling of local businesses but also invigorate a new generation of engineers, technicians and operators.”

Mr Hewitt added it would help “paving the way for a future where sustainability and technological advancements go hand in hand.”

Skills academy opening ‘important step’ for Dundee

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander added: “The city’s physical transformation will only succeed in delivering results if it’s coupled with job creation, and skills and training opportunities.

“That is why the skills academy is such an important step forward for the whole of Dundee.

“The skills academy will help ensure Dundonians and local businesses are best placed to take up opportunities in offshore wind, advanced manufacturing, mobility and other technologies such as robotics.

“Dundee’s pushing the envelope and this is just another example of that.”