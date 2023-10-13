11 cracking fireworks displays in Angus, Fife and Perthshire this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

11 cracking fireworks displays in Angus, Fife and Perthshire this year

Communities and organisations are gearing up for bonfire and fireworks events which will attract thousands of families in Tayside and Fife.

Fireworks displays are happening across Tayside and Fife. Pic: Shutterstock/DCT Media
Fireworks displays are happening across Tayside and Fife. Pic: Shutterstock/DCT Media
By Graham Brown

Bonfire night is fast approaching – and that means glorious fireworks displays lighting up the skies of Tayside and Fife.

Families hoping November 5 goes with a bang are in luck.

A host of organised fireworks displays are taking place across Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross.

But there will be no official displays in Dundee again this year.

Previous fireworks in Anstruther.
Funfair and fireworks at Anstruther. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Here is our round up of events taking place across Tayside and Fife in 2023.

Have fun – and stay safe!

Angus fireworks displays

Kirriemuir

Friday November 3 at Kirrie Hill.

Organised by the Rotary Club of the Angus Glens.

Bonfire lit around 6.30pm, fireworks at 7.30pm.

Hot food and drink and flashing toys for sale.

Donations on the night to support future events and good causes.

Edzell

Saturday November 4.

Bonfire 6.30pm fireworks at 6.45pm

There is no parking at The Muir and street parking is restricted.

Disabled parking will be available at the Edzell Primary School car park

Dundee fireworks displays

There are no official events in Dundee this year.

Baxter Park and Lochee Park displays were scrapped in 2022 over safety fears.

There has been a call for Dundee City Council to resurrect the popular events.

Fife fireworks displays

Anstruther

Sunday November 5 at East Harbour Basin car park.

Organised by East Neuk O’ Fife Round Table.

Fireworks start at 7.30pm, parking is limited so arrive early.

Donations are accepted on the night or at www.justgiving.com/campaign/anstrutherfireworks2023

Cupar

Friday November 3 at Cupar Golf Club.

Gates open 5.30pm, display starts 7.30pm.

£2.50 per person, no sparklers permitted.

No parking on site so arrive early.

Food, tombola and merchandise on sale.

Crowds at a previous bonfire event in Courier country.
Many events draw huge crowds. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson

Crossford

Friday November 3

King George V Park, Crossford. Organised by Crossford Children’s Gala.

Display starts 7:30pm.

Hot food, snacks and neons will be sold from 6:30pm. No sparklers permitted.

No parking is available so please park considerably or use public transport.

Buckhaven

Sunday November 5 at Buckhaven Braes.

Free community event organised by Buckhaven and Denbeath Community Council.

All the usual rides and food vans will be open for business from 6pm.

Inverkeithing

Sunday November 5 at Ballast Bank.

Display starts at 7pm.

Community run and funded, donations welcome.

Knockhill Racing Circuit

Saturday November 4.

Event starts at 2.30pm (gates open at 1.30pm) for on-track motorsport action centred around the tri-oval at the hairpin.

Family event co-ordinated by Edinburgh 21CC Fireworks Company.

Club car stands, funfair rides, food stands and on-site restaurants.

Bonfire from 3.30pm and fireworks display at 5.45pm.

Adults £20, 13-16-year-olds £10, 12 and under free.

Tickets at www.knockhill.com

Perthshire fireworks displays

Kirkmichael

Saturday October 28.

Inverchroskie House, Enochdhu.

Bonfire and fireworks 6pm to 7:30pm.

Perth

Perth Strathearn Round Table – Remember Remember Perth’s Bonfire Night.

Sunday November 5.

South Inch Park Perth.

Funfair 6pm, bonfire 7pm, fireworks 7.30pm.

Donations to support local charities.

A previous Crieff bonfire night.
A previous Crieff bonfire night. Image: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media

Pitlochry

Saturday November 4.

Pitlochry and Edradour Distillery community bonfire and firework display.

Recreation Ground, Pitlochry.

Gates open at 6pm, bonfire 6.30pm and fireworks at 7pm.

Bring your entries for the Guy competition to the Pavilion for 6.30 pm.

Food stalls, music, Bruce Entertainments, storytelling and more.

Entry free but donations welcome towards next year’s event.

Conversation