11 cracking fireworks displays in Angus, Fife and Perthshire this year

Bonfire night is fast approaching – and that means glorious fireworks displays lighting up the skies of Tayside and Fife.

Families hoping November 5 goes with a bang are in luck.

A host of organised fireworks displays are taking place across Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross.

But there will be no official displays in Dundee again this year.

Here is our round up of events taking place across Tayside and Fife in 2023.

Have fun – and stay safe!

Angus fireworks displays

Kirriemuir

Friday November 3 at Kirrie Hill.

Organised by the Rotary Club of the Angus Glens.

Bonfire lit around 6.30pm, fireworks at 7.30pm.

Hot food and drink and flashing toys for sale.

Donations on the night to support future events and good causes.

Edzell

Saturday November 4.

Bonfire 6.30pm fireworks at 6.45pm

There is no parking at The Muir and street parking is restricted.

Disabled parking will be available at the Edzell Primary School car park

Dundee fireworks displays

There are no official events in Dundee this year.

Baxter Park and Lochee Park displays were scrapped in 2022 over safety fears.

There has been a call for Dundee City Council to resurrect the popular events.

Fife fireworks displays

Anstruther

Sunday November 5 at East Harbour Basin car park.

Organised by East Neuk O’ Fife Round Table.

Fireworks start at 7.30pm, parking is limited so arrive early.

Donations are accepted on the night or at www.justgiving.com/campaign/anstrutherfireworks2023

Cupar

Friday November 3 at Cupar Golf Club.

Gates open 5.30pm, display starts 7.30pm.

£2.50 per person, no sparklers permitted.

No parking on site so arrive early.

Food, tombola and merchandise on sale.

Crossford

Friday November 3

King George V Park, Crossford. Organised by Crossford Children’s Gala.

Display starts 7:30pm.

Hot food, snacks and neons will be sold from 6:30pm. No sparklers permitted.

No parking is available so please park considerably or use public transport.

Buckhaven

Sunday November 5 at Buckhaven Braes.

Free community event organised by Buckhaven and Denbeath Community Council.

All the usual rides and food vans will be open for business from 6pm.

Inverkeithing

Sunday November 5 at Ballast Bank.

Display starts at 7pm.

Community run and funded, donations welcome.

Knockhill Racing Circuit

Saturday November 4.

Event starts at 2.30pm (gates open at 1.30pm) for on-track motorsport action centred around the tri-oval at the hairpin.

Family event co-ordinated by Edinburgh 21CC Fireworks Company.

Club car stands, funfair rides, food stands and on-site restaurants.

Bonfire from 3.30pm and fireworks display at 5.45pm.

Adults £20, 13-16-year-olds £10, 12 and under free.

Tickets at www.knockhill.com

Perthshire fireworks displays

Kirkmichael

Saturday October 28.

Inverchroskie House, Enochdhu.

Bonfire and fireworks 6pm to 7:30pm.

Perth

Perth Strathearn Round Table – Remember Remember Perth’s Bonfire Night.

Sunday November 5.

South Inch Park Perth.

Funfair 6pm, bonfire 7pm, fireworks 7.30pm.

Donations to support local charities.

Pitlochry

Saturday November 4.

Pitlochry and Edradour Distillery community bonfire and firework display.

Recreation Ground, Pitlochry.

Gates open at 6pm, bonfire 6.30pm and fireworks at 7pm.

Bring your entries for the Guy competition to the Pavilion for 6.30 pm.

Food stalls, music, Bruce Entertainments, storytelling and more.

Entry free but donations welcome towards next year’s event.