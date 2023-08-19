Petition launched calling for return of Dundee firework displays and Christmas lights night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Petition launched calling for return of Dundee firework displays and Christmas lights night

Marc Winsland is urging the council to resurrect the events.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Marc Winsland and a fireworks display at Baxter Park in Dundee
Marc Winsland wants to see the return of the fireworks displays in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A petition has been launched calling for Dundee’s public fireworks displays and Christmas lights night to be resurrected.

Dundee resident Marc Winsland wants the city council to reverse what he calls a “miserable” decision to cancel the events in recent years.

In June 2022, councillors agreed to scrap the fireworks displays at Baxter and Lochee parks, citing safety fears.

They put it down to legislation introduced after the Manchester Arena terror attack and concerns about how the public is kept safe at large-scale events.

While an inspection of Lochee Park gave the venue a clean bill of health, significant issues were identified around how easy it would be to get people out if there was an emergency at Baxter Park, according to council documents at the time.

Bid to resurrect public fireworks displays in Dundee
Fireworks at a previous public display in Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DCThomson

Meanwhile, the traditional switching-on of the city’s Christmas lights, which normally took place at City Square in late November each year, stopped during Covid.

It has never returned and in 2021 was replaced with the introduction of Winterfest at Slessor Gardens and other family activities at City Square.

Now Mr Winsland, who lives in Stobswell and is a member of the Stobswell Forum, is calling for the local authority to reinstate the events.

‘A bit of popular fun is deemed a luxury’

The transport worker said: “Dundee used to kick off the festive season with community-orientated events at three venues – fireworks displays at Baxter and Lochee parks, followed by Light Night in the city centre.

“But with the SNP’s miserable cost-cutting, a bit of popular fun is deemed a luxury these days.”

Mr Winsland claims the cost of running the fireworks displays was tiny compared to the overall spending in the city.

Marc Winsland walking past the pavilion in Baxter Park
Mr Winsland in Baxter Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He said: “The authorities would always urge us to attend organised displays to avoid taking unnecessary risks at home. But cancelling them flies in the face of their own advice.

“In the context of a £423 million budget in Scotland’s fourth-largest city, £1 per person for safe, public fireworks hardly breaks the bank.

“In fact, it’s a worthwhile community investment in dark times.”

Mr Winsland also claims the new Christmas events are “lacklustre” and too expensive for many people to attend.

Bid to resurrect public fireworks displays and winter light night Dundee
The Christmas lights switch-on in City Square in 2019. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

He added: “These events were always big, popular features of Dundee’s civic calendar.

“With a bit of imagination, the council could probably combine them into a single, cost-effective event – but they won’t even try.

“The council should reverse their miserable cuts and bring back city celebrations.”

The petition has been launched online.

Council leader: ‘We will prioritise funding on expanded Christmas activities over a full month’

John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council administration said: “There is nothing I’d like to see more than a whole host of events taking place in the city, including fireworks.

“The reality is that things have changed and not for the better.

“At a time when the council has had to find £500,000 to support foodbanks, open spaces during winter months for people to access support, create a fund to help people keep the lights on and when businesses are quite literally, closing their doors due to costs and falling trade, it’s now inconceivable and hard to justify spending circa £100,000 on a 15 minute display that has no economic benefit.”

He added: “Whilst many, including my own family, always enjoyed the displays, people will understand that we need to prioritise the limited funding we have on things that provide a tangible benefit to the city.”

Mr Alexander said the council will prioritise spending on Christmas activities.

He said: “We will prioritise funding on expanded Christmas activities over a full month.

“These will provide increased footfall for businesses, sustain jobs and provide a wider social impact. These will also include free to access events with Santa himself.”

In reference to the fireworks displays, council leader John Alexander previously told a meeting: “We’re living in a cost of living crisis… and we’re literally talking about an event where we put £50,000 and set it on fire for a 15 minute display… I get all the other issues discussed (but)…there is no material benefit.”

It comes after Dundee City Council’s chief executive said earlier this month that the local authority had no time to introduce a fireworks ban in the city ahead of Bonfire Night this year – despite the chaos caused by last year’s Kirkton riots.

  • Do you agree with Mr Winsland? Let us know in the comments below

More from Dundee

Ryan Simpson.
Hepatitis bite threat during Dundee Asda nightshift nightmare
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside reveals ‘due diligence’ review of Eljamel documents
Police cordoned off a car park at Johnston Street, Dundee.
Man, 17, charged after alleged rape of woman, 18, in Dundee city centre
Tigh Na Muirn care home in Monifieth has had its fine trebled.
Monifieth care home fine trebled after death of resident who drank cleaning fluid
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. What's On Amyl & The Sniffers Picture shows; Amyl & the Sniffers. na. Supplied by Jamie Wdziekonski Date; Unknown
Aussie outfit Amyl & The Sniffers to bring mullets and moxie to Dundee stage
Clementine will open a cafe across the road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry greengrocer to open new cafe and deli across the road
The View performs at Assai Records in Dundee.
Best pictures from The View's first performance in Dundee for six years
The View meet fans at Assai Records
The View fans hail 'return to form' as Dundee band release first album in…
Griffiths has admitted endangering supporters by booting the pyro back into the stand at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Former Dundee star Leigh Griffiths admits 'endangering fans' by booting lit pyro into crowd
Yellow Weather warning for Dundee, Tayside, Perth, Fife and Angus
Wet but warm weekend forecast for Tayside and Fife as yellow warning issued

Conversation