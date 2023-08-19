Petition launched calling for return of Dundee firework displays and Christmas lights night

A petition has been launched calling for Dundee’s public fireworks displays and Christmas lights night to be resurrected.

Dundee resident Marc Winsland wants the city council to reverse what he calls a “miserable” decision to cancel the events in recent years.

In June 2022, councillors agreed to scrap the fireworks displays at Baxter and Lochee parks, citing safety fears.

They put it down to legislation introduced after the Manchester Arena terror attack and concerns about how the public is kept safe at large-scale events.

While an inspection of Lochee Park gave the venue a clean bill of health, significant issues were identified around how easy it would be to get people out if there was an emergency at Baxter Park, according to council documents at the time.

Meanwhile, the traditional switching-on of the city’s Christmas lights, which normally took place at City Square in late November each year, stopped during Covid.

It has never returned and in 2021 was replaced with the introduction of Winterfest at Slessor Gardens and other family activities at City Square.

Now Mr Winsland, who lives in Stobswell and is a member of the Stobswell Forum, is calling for the local authority to reinstate the events.

‘A bit of popular fun is deemed a luxury’

The transport worker said: “Dundee used to kick off the festive season with community-orientated events at three venues – fireworks displays at Baxter and Lochee parks, followed by Light Night in the city centre.

“But with the SNP’s miserable cost-cutting, a bit of popular fun is deemed a luxury these days.”

Mr Winsland claims the cost of running the fireworks displays was tiny compared to the overall spending in the city.

He said: “The authorities would always urge us to attend organised displays to avoid taking unnecessary risks at home. But cancelling them flies in the face of their own advice.

“In the context of a £423 million budget in Scotland’s fourth-largest city, £1 per person for safe, public fireworks hardly breaks the bank.

“In fact, it’s a worthwhile community investment in dark times.”

Mr Winsland also claims the new Christmas events are “lacklustre” and too expensive for many people to attend.

He added: “These events were always big, popular features of Dundee’s civic calendar.

“With a bit of imagination, the council could probably combine them into a single, cost-effective event – but they won’t even try.

“The council should reverse their miserable cuts and bring back city celebrations.”

The petition has been launched online.

Council leader: ‘We will prioritise funding on expanded Christmas activities over a full month’

John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council administration said: “There is nothing I’d like to see more than a whole host of events taking place in the city, including fireworks.

“The reality is that things have changed and not for the better.

“At a time when the council has had to find £500,000 to support foodbanks, open spaces during winter months for people to access support, create a fund to help people keep the lights on and when businesses are quite literally, closing their doors due to costs and falling trade, it’s now inconceivable and hard to justify spending circa £100,000 on a 15 minute display that has no economic benefit.”

He added: “Whilst many, including my own family, always enjoyed the displays, people will understand that we need to prioritise the limited funding we have on things that provide a tangible benefit to the city.”

Mr Alexander said the council will prioritise spending on Christmas activities.

He said: “We will prioritise funding on expanded Christmas activities over a full month.

“These will provide increased footfall for businesses, sustain jobs and provide a wider social impact. These will also include free to access events with Santa himself.”

In reference to the fireworks displays, council leader John Alexander previously told a meeting: “We’re living in a cost of living crisis… and we’re literally talking about an event where we put £50,000 and set it on fire for a 15 minute display… I get all the other issues discussed (but)…there is no material benefit.”

It comes after Dundee City Council’s chief executive said earlier this month that the local authority had no time to introduce a fireworks ban in the city ahead of Bonfire Night this year – despite the chaos caused by last year’s Kirkton riots.