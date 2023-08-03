Dundee council boss insists no time to prepare for firework ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Dundee council boss insists no time to prepare for firework ban

Dundee City Council chief executive Greg Colgan said it would have been "very difficult" to use new powers to ban fireworks in certain areas due to time constraints.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee fireworks mayhem Kirkton riots October 2022
Fireworks were thrown at police during the large-scale disorder. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Dundee City Council chief Greg Colgan has told councillors there was no time to introduce a firework ban in the city.

It comes after we reported how the council would not use new powers to implement so-called Firework Control Zones despite chaotic scenes around Bonfire Night in 2022.

Riots broke out in the Kirkton area of the city, with school smashed up and fireworks lobbed at emergency crews responding to the mayhem.

In June, local authorities were handed the ability to make it illegal to set off fireworks in certain areas.

But the legislation requires a consultation to be run for between eight and 12 weeks, followed by a notice period of at least 60 days.

The aftermath of the Kirkton riots, Dundee
Councils can make it illegal to set off fireworks in certain areas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Council chief Mr Colgan told councillors this procedure made it “very difficult” to obtain a firework zone in Dundee in time for November 5.

In a briefing sent to representatives, he said: “Following the good practice as recommended by the guidance before any Firework Control Zone came into effect the council would have to consult on the proposed zone for between eight and 12 weeks.

“The council would then need to get approval for the zone after the consultation and it would not come into effect until at least 60 days thereafter.

“Bearing all this in mind it would have been challenging to get everything in place for November 5 this year.”

John Alexander: Dundee firework zone ‘practically impossible’

Council leader John Alexander also explained the lack of action, writing on social media that it would have been “practically impossible” to get everything in place in time for Bonfire Night.

He added: “Blaming councils when we had no control over the timeline for the legislation coming into effect is sadly, a default position that opposition politicians take when they haven’t done their research.”

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Maurice Golden called on the government to urgently work to find a way for the zones to be introduced.

North East MSP Maurice Golden. Image: Richard Gardner/Shutterstock

“There is little point in having these laws unless they can be implemented when they’re needed most.

“The Scottish Government should have taken this into consideration when providing local authorities with the powers.

“Emergency services who put their lives on the line every November won’t care who’s to blame – they just want a solution.

“The Scottish Government must urgently find a way of getting these zones in place this year, or police and fire services will be placed at unnecessary risk.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.

More from Scottish politics

Fireworks were thrown at police during the large-scale disorder. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf seems determined to carve out role as SNP fall guy
Pressure on Xplore Dundee buses to reverse mobility scooter ban
Fireworks were thrown at police during the large-scale disorder. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Anti-oil protesters spray red paint on Scottish Parliament in protest at new North Sea…
Fireworks were thrown at police during the large-scale disorder. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
No Dundee firework ban despite Kirkton riots sparking calls for action
Fireworks were thrown at police during the large-scale disorder. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Rishi Sunak wades into A9 dualling row claiming SNP have 'let people down'
Laws came into force in June to allow local authorities to introduce firework control zones – but no council has applied for the necessary measures (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Firework exclusion zones unlikely to be in place by Bonfire Night – study
Owners of short-term lets have until October 1 to apply for a licence (Jane Barlow/PA)
Short-term let businesses should not miss October licence deadline – minister
Fireworks were thrown at police during the large-scale disorder. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Rishi Sunak wants to ‘max out’ North Sea oil and gas development
Fireworks were thrown at police during the large-scale disorder. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Four vacancies at Fife GP surgery unanswered for THREE years
Green light for Scottish carbon capture scheme and hundreds of North Sea licences as…

Conversation