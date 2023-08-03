Dundee council boss insists no time to prepare for firework ban

Dundee City Council chief Greg Colgan has told councillors there was no time to introduce a firework ban in the city.

It comes after we reported how the council would not use new powers to implement so-called Firework Control Zones despite chaotic scenes around Bonfire Night in 2022.

Riots broke out in the Kirkton area of the city, with school smashed up and fireworks lobbed at emergency crews responding to the mayhem.

In June, local authorities were handed the ability to make it illegal to set off fireworks in certain areas.

But the legislation requires a consultation to be run for between eight and 12 weeks, followed by a notice period of at least 60 days.

Council chief Mr Colgan told councillors this procedure made it “very difficult” to obtain a firework zone in Dundee in time for November 5.

In a briefing sent to representatives, he said: “Following the good practice as recommended by the guidance before any Firework Control Zone came into effect the council would have to consult on the proposed zone for between eight and 12 weeks.

“The council would then need to get approval for the zone after the consultation and it would not come into effect until at least 60 days thereafter.

“Bearing all this in mind it would have been challenging to get everything in place for November 5 this year.”

John Alexander: Dundee firework zone ‘practically impossible’

Council leader John Alexander also explained the lack of action, writing on social media that it would have been “practically impossible” to get everything in place in time for Bonfire Night.

He added: “Blaming councils when we had no control over the timeline for the legislation coming into effect is sadly, a default position that opposition politicians take when they haven’t done their research.”

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Maurice Golden called on the government to urgently work to find a way for the zones to be introduced.

“There is little point in having these laws unless they can be implemented when they’re needed most.

“The Scottish Government should have taken this into consideration when providing local authorities with the powers.

“Emergency services who put their lives on the line every November won’t care who’s to blame – they just want a solution.

“The Scottish Government must urgently find a way of getting these zones in place this year, or police and fire services will be placed at unnecessary risk.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.