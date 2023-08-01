No Dundee firework ban despite Kirkton riots sparking calls for action

Dundee City Council is unlikely to use new powers to ban fireworks in certain areas despite riots in the Kirkton area of the city last year.

Local authorities across the country were given the ability to create areas where it is illegal to set off pyrotechnics.

But councils must hold an eight-week minimum consultation period before the zones can progress, followed by a further mandatory two-month notice period.

The new powers came after mayhem in cities across Scotland in 2022, including in Kirkton where riot cops were drafted in to tackle large-scale disorder.

Residents were left in shock after the Halloween night riots saw a school smashed up, fireworks thrown at police and several fires started across the area.

Supermarkets also stopped the sale of fireworks across Dundee after a call by council leader John Alexander.

Despite this, analysis by justice and social affairs magazine 1919 shows no local authority in Scotland has run such a consultation, meaning it’s unlikely they could introduce a ban in time for Bonfire Night.

David Threadgold, chair of the Scottish Police Federation, said the findings were “extremely disappointing” following rigorous campaigning.

He said: “Police fought hard for these zones – they are crucial to the safety of officers and the wider public, especially over the Bonfire Night period.

“It’s extremely disappointing that it seems unlikely any of these will be in place this year.

“It shouldn’t have come as a surprise to decision-makers that these powers were coming, they’ve been on the table for some time.

“It’s no exaggeration to say police and other emergency services have their lives placed in danger around this time of year.

“By having these zones in place, much of that risk would be reduced.”

MSP ‘bitterly disappointed’ at lack of Dundee firework ban

Asked why they had not opted to use the new laws, a Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “The option to introduce a Firework Control Zone is a discretionary one brought in by the Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Act 2022.

“This is something that may be considered in future after appropriate consultation.”

Scottish Labour North East MSP Michael Marra said: “We saw in the days immediately afterwards that the most straightforward, impactful response was to remove fireworks from sale.

“It is deeply disappointing that Dundee City Council have not chosen to engage with their new powers and seek the views of Dundee’s people about the future of fireworks in the city.”

The lack of action gas also been condemned by Scottish Conservative MSP Maurice Golden.

He said: “These laws were well-supported across the board on the basis they would keep our emergency services safer at a notorious time of year.

“So it’s bitterly disappointing to learn they won’t be in place across Dundee, especially in light of last year’s significant issues.

“I would urge the Scottish Government and councils to get together and make this happen.”

A government spokesperson said it was for local authorities to utilise the powers based on their own assessments.