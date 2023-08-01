No Dundee firework ban despite Kirkton riots sparking calls for action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No Dundee firework ban despite Kirkton riots sparking calls for action

Dundee City Council will be unable use new powers to ban fireworks this year after failing to launch a consultation in time.

By Alasdair Clark
Disorder in Dundee saw police officers attached with fireworks. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee City Council is unlikely to use new powers to ban fireworks in certain areas despite riots in the Kirkton area of the city last year.

Local authorities across the country were given the ability to create areas where it is illegal to set off pyrotechnics. 

But councils must hold an eight-week minimum consultation period before the zones can progress, followed by a further mandatory two-month notice period.

The new powers came after mayhem in cities across Scotland in 2022, including in Kirkton where riot cops were drafted in to tackle large-scale disorder.

Riots in Kirkton, Dundee on Halloween 2022
Police and emergency services respond on Halloween last year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Residents were left in shock after the Halloween night riots saw a school smashed up, fireworks thrown at police and several fires started across the area.

Supermarkets also stopped the sale of fireworks across Dundee after a call by council leader John Alexander.

Despite this, analysis by justice and social affairs magazine 1919 shows no local authority in Scotland has run such a consultation, meaning it’s unlikely they could introduce a ban in time for Bonfire Night.

David Threadgold, chair of the Scottish Police Federation, said the findings were “extremely disappointing” following rigorous campaigning.

Riots in Kirkton, Dundee
Fireworks were thrown at police officers and multiple fires were set across the city. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

He said: “Police fought hard for these zones – they are crucial to the safety of officers and the wider public, especially over the Bonfire Night period.

“It’s extremely disappointing that it seems unlikely any of these will be in place this year.

“It shouldn’t have come as a surprise to decision-makers that these powers were coming, they’ve been on the table for some time.

“It’s no exaggeration to say police and other emergency services have their lives placed in danger around this time of year.

“By having these zones in place, much of that risk would be reduced.”

MSP ‘bitterly disappointed’ at lack of Dundee firework ban

Asked why they had not opted to use the new laws, a Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “The option to introduce a Firework Control Zone is a discretionary one brought in by the Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Act 2022.

“This is something that may be considered in future after appropriate consultation.”

Scottish Labour North East MSP Michael Marra said: “We saw in the days immediately afterwards that the most straightforward, impactful response was to remove fireworks from sale.

Dundee Labour MSP Michael Marra. Image: DC Thomson.

“It is deeply disappointing that Dundee City Council have not chosen to engage with their new powers and seek the views of Dundee’s people about the future of fireworks in the city.”

The lack of action gas also been condemned by Scottish Conservative MSP Maurice Golden.

He said: “These laws were well-supported across the board on the basis they would keep our emergency services safer at a notorious time of year.

“So it’s bitterly disappointing to learn they won’t be in place across Dundee, especially in light of last year’s significant issues.

“I would urge the Scottish Government and councils to get together and make this happen.”

A government spokesperson said it was for local authorities to utilise the powers based on their own assessments.

