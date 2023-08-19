Storm Betty: Wind and rain disrupt train services in Tayside

Heavy rain and strong winds as Storm Betty sweeps the country are causing train disruptions in Tayside.

Delays and disruptions are expected on several Scotrail routes until 3pm.

A spokesperson said that due to forecasted severe weather across the ScotRail network, speed restrictions have been imposed on some routes until at least 12:00.

Trains on some routes will be delayed by up to 30 minutes, cancelled or revised. Disruption is expected until approximately 15:00.

Tayside routes affected

Among the routes affected are:

Glasgow Queen Street / Edinburgh – Aberdeen will incur delays of up to 30 minutes. In addition, some services will call additionally at Laurencekirk, Portlethen and Stonehaven

Inverurie to Montrose services will terminate at Aberdeen

Montrose to Inverurie services will start at Aberdeen

Dundee – Arbroath services will be cancelled until approximately 13:24

Glasgow Queen Street – Dundee services will be cancelled until approximately 13:10

Anyone with a ScotRail ticket that is affected can use their ticket on Stagecoach East on routes:

73/A: Dundee – Broughty Ferry – Balmossie – Monifieth – Barry Links – Golf Street – Carnoustie – Arbroath.

Meantime yellow weather warnings remain in place for much of the area as the storm passes through.

According to the Met Office the worst of the weather should clear northwards by noon today.