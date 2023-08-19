Storm Betty: Wind and rain disrupt train services in Tayside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Storm Betty: Wind and rain disrupt train services in Tayside

The heavy rain and strong winds sweeping the area as Storm Betty hits have caused disruptions to train journeys

By Lindsey Hamilton
Wind and rain disrupts train journeys in Tayside
Strong winds and heavy rain are disrupting train services in Tayside Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Heavy rain and strong winds as Storm Betty sweeps the country are causing train disruptions in Tayside.

Delays and disruptions are expected on several Scotrail routes until 3pm.

A spokesperson said that due to forecasted severe weather across the ScotRail network, speed restrictions have been imposed on some routes until at least 12:00.

Trains on some routes  will be delayed by up to 30 minutes, cancelled or revised. Disruption is expected until approximately 15:00.

Tayside routes affected

Among the routes affected are:

  • Glasgow Queen Street / Edinburgh – Aberdeen will incur delays of up to 30 minutes. In addition, some services will call additionally at Laurencekirk, Portlethen and Stonehaven
  • Inverurie to Montrose services will terminate at Aberdeen
  • Montrose to Inverurie services will start at Aberdeen
  • Dundee – Arbroath services will be cancelled until approximately 13:24
  • Glasgow Queen Street – Dundee services will be cancelled until approximately 13:10

Anyone with a  ScotRail ticket that is affected can use their ticket on Stagecoach East on routes:

73/A: Dundee – Broughty Ferry – Balmossie – Monifieth – Barry Links – Golf Street – Carnoustie – Arbroath.

Meantime yellow weather warnings remain in place for much of the area as the storm passes through.

According to the Met Office the worst of the weather should clear northwards by noon today.

 

 

