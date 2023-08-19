Man, 39, arrested after 80-year-old robbed at ATM in Cardenden

A man is due to appear in court after an 80-year-old woman was robbed at an ATM in Cardenden.

The robbery happened at the Tesco Express store in the town’s Station Road on Wednesday morning.

A 39-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Cardenden robbery

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a woman was robbed in Cardenden.

“The incident happened outside a premises on Station Road, around 11am on Wednesday, 16 August, 2023.

“The man is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, 21 August.

Detective Inspector Kieran Marsh said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiries.”