Under threat Buckhaven bonfire WILL go ahead after ‘amazing’ community response

Buckhaven bonfire and fireworks WILL go ahead this year after the community raised almost £7,000 in under 24 hours.

The popular event is one of the biggest bonfires in the area and usually attracts between 6,000 and 7,000 people.

However, it looked as though it would be cancelled this year after the community council was unable to raise enough cash.

Buckhaven and Denbeath Community Council said on Facebook on Thursday night that it only had half the amount of money needed to stage the bonfire.

And they announced with “the greatest of sadness” that the event would not take place.

But they reckoned without the determination of the Levenmouth community.

Donations poured in for Buckhaven bonfire and fireworks

The announcement was shared more than 100 times and people immediately began to dig deep.

And as word spread, donations poured in to an online fundraiser.

By Friday afternoon, the total was sitting at £6,743 and, with £4,000 already in the bag through other fundraising, the target was reached.

Community council member Kelly Dewar said she was overwhelmed by the response.

“It’s absolutely amazing, unbelievable,” she said.

“It just shows the community want Buckhaven bonfire and fireworks to go ahead and they’re pulling together.

‘Couldn’t be prouder of our community’

“The cost-of-living crisis has hit everybody hard and we’re one of the most impoverished areas in Scotland.

“Yet, yet this community has pulled it out the bag in just 24 hours.

“I’m actually gobsmacked and a bit tearful if I’m honest.”

Community council chair Shelle Ratcliffe added: “We were resigned to thinking this wasn’t going ahead but the response has been so humbling.

“All of us have been in tears. I couldn’t be prouder of our community.

“And the community council would like to thank every single person who donated and shared our Just Giving link.”

When will the bonfire take place?

Shelle confirmed all the relevant permissions are now in place to allow Buckhaven bonfire to happen.

It will take place at Buckhaven Braes on Sunday November 5.

And all the usual rides and food vans will be open for business from 6pm.

Shelle added: “The people have spoken. They are all superstars!”

People can still donate to the fundraising page here.