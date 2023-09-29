Under threat Buckhaven bonfire WILL go ahead after ‘amazing’ community response

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Under threat Buckhaven bonfire WILL go ahead after ‘amazing’ community response

Locals raised thousands of pounds in 24 hours, bringing bonfire organisers to tears.

By Claire Warrender
The community has stepped in to save Buckhaven bonfire
Buckhaven bonfire usually attracts more than 6,000 people.

Buckhaven bonfire and fireworks WILL go ahead this year after the community raised almost £7,000 in under 24 hours.

The popular event is one of the biggest bonfires in the area and usually attracts between 6,000 and 7,000 people.

Buckhaven bonfire and fireworks will go with a bang this year.
Buckhaven bonfire and fireworks will go with a bang this year. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

However, it looked as though it would be cancelled this year after the community council was unable to raise enough cash.

Buckhaven and Denbeath Community Council said on Facebook on Thursday night that it only had half the amount of money needed to stage the bonfire.

And they announced  with “the greatest of sadness” that the event would not take place.

But they reckoned without the determination of the Levenmouth community.

Donations poured in for Buckhaven bonfire and fireworks

The announcement was shared more than 100 times and people immediately began to dig deep.

And as word spread, donations poured in to an online fundraiser.

By Friday afternoon, the total was sitting at £6,743 and, with £4,000 already in the bag through other fundraising, the target was reached.

Community council member Kelly Dewar said she was overwhelmed by the response.

“It’s absolutely amazing, unbelievable,” she said.

“It just shows the community want Buckhaven bonfire and fireworks to go ahead and they’re pulling together.

‘Couldn’t be prouder of our community’

“The cost-of-living crisis has hit everybody hard and we’re one of the most impoverished areas in Scotland.

“Yet, yet this community has pulled it out the bag in just 24 hours.

“I’m actually gobsmacked and a bit tearful if I’m honest.”

Community council chair Shelle Ratcliffe added: “We were resigned to thinking this wasn’t going ahead but the response has been so humbling.

“All of us have been in tears. I couldn’t be prouder of our community.

“And the community council would like to thank every single person who donated and shared our Just Giving link.”

When will the bonfire take place?

Shelle confirmed all the relevant permissions are now in place to allow Buckhaven bonfire to happen.

It will take place at Buckhaven Braes on Sunday November 5.

And all the usual rides and food vans will be open for business from 6pm.

Shelle added: “The people have spoken. They are all superstars!”

People can still donate to the fundraising page here.

Conversation