Car left badly damages after Perth city centre crash

A car was left badly damaged after a crash in Perth caused tailbacks.

Just before 7pm on Friday evening a car drove into barriers on Dundee Road, near Queen’s Bridge.

Police attended the scene and confirmed there were no injuries.

One witness told The Courier: “The car crashed near Rodney Pavilion on the Manse Road junction at around 6.45pm.

It is impaled on a barrier and is badly damaged.

“Heavy traffic is building up coming into Perth.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single vehicle on Dundee Road in Perth around 6.50pm on Friday, 29 September.

“There were no reported injuries and recovery was arranged for the vehicle.”