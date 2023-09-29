Car left badly damages after Perth city centre crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Car left badly damages after Perth city centre crash

The crash caused tailbacks coming into Perth

By Ben MacDonald
A car crashed on Dundee Road in Perth
The car crash happened on Friday night. Image: Supplied

A car was left badly damaged after a crash in Perth caused tailbacks.

Just before 7pm on Friday evening a car drove into barriers on Dundee Road, near Queen’s Bridge.

Police attended the scene and confirmed there were no injuries.

One witness told The Courier: “The car crashed near Rodney Pavilion on the Manse Road junction at around 6.45pm.

It is impaled on a barrier and is badly damaged.

“Heavy traffic is building up coming into Perth.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single vehicle on Dundee Road in Perth around 6.50pm on Friday, 29 September.

“There were no reported injuries and recovery was arranged for the vehicle.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Flowers left where Rab would stand selling the Big Issue.
Tributes to 'one-in-a-million' Perth Big Issue seller Rab Lakie
The council van parked in Pitlochry
Council admits 'unacceptable' parking by wardens in Pitlochry
The Flying Scotsman Locomotive involved in the crash
Multiple casualties after collision involving Flying Scotsman and Royal Scotsman at Aviemore
A look inside of the planned transformation of Auchterarder picture house.
Plans approved to restore Auchterarder picture house to former glory
Michael Wilson and Nip
Perthshire farmers tell of 'distressing' moment pick-up stolen with dog inside
£1.2 million Dundee drug dealers David Pringle and Richard Spalding. Image: Police Scotland.
Dealers jailed after £1.2 million cocaine bust in Dundee
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. A90 exposure trial Picture shows; Paul Connor. Perth Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 27/09/2023
Suspect acquitted after reports of naked man 'gyrating and waggling his bits' on M90…
Alan MacDonald appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drug-driver 16 times cocaine limit in fatal A9 crash is spared jail
Post Thumbnail
Benefits cheat claimed £40k over seven years while working at Beaverbrooks in Dundee
St John's Kirk in the heart of Perth.
£4 million needed to save Perth's oldest building as crisis talks held over St…