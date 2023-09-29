Multiple casualties after collision involving Flying Scotsman and Royal Scotsman at Aviemore

A collision involving the Flying Scotsman steam engine and a luxury train at Aviemore has resulted in multiple casualties.

Emergency services attended the incident on Friday evening at around 7pm.

The trains involved were the famous Flying Scotsman and the Belmond-operated train, Royal Scotsman.

The crash happened while the Flying Scotsman was in the process of linking up with carriages of the luxury Royal Scotsman.

On Saturday morning, the engine was back in its shed while the carriages remained on the platform.

It is understood the buffers absorbed most of the impact.

The Flying Scotsman is understood to have been towing the Royal Scotsman on a journey across the Highlands.

The historic engine has been stationed in Aviemore this week operating services along the Strathspey Heritage Railway to Boat of Garten and Broomhill.

Two historic locomotives collide at Aviemore

A total of eight fire appliances were dispatched to the scene.

A spokesman for SFRS said: “We were alerted at 7.10pm on Friday to reports of a collision involving two trains at Aviemore Railway Station.

“We sent eight appliances to the scene, where firefighters worked to support partners.”

Police have confirmed that two people have been taken to hospital for treatment while three more were treated at the scene.

They have since been released.

Eyewitnesses say there was a “flurry of activity” around the back of Aviemore Railway Station where the heritage railway line is located.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At around 7pm we received a report of two trains colliding at Aviemore Railway Station.

“Emergency services are in attendance, and two people have been taken to Raigmore Hospital.

“A number of other passengers are being treated at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”

At 9.15pm, Scotrail announced that services were able to run through Aviemore after the incident.

All other passengers transferred to hotel for the night

A spokesman for Belmond said: “Thankfully, there were no major injuries. We are grateful for the prompt attendance by paramedics who were on site to assist the few passengers and team members who sustained minor injuries.

“All passengers have been transferred to a hotel where our team is on standby to offer support and to assist with our guests’ onward travel arrangements.

“Our thanks to the Royal Scotsman crew for their swift reactions and attention to the safety and well-being of our passengers; our highest priority.”

The National Railway Museum confirmed it is cooperating with the investigations.

Due to the incident, ScotRail announced that it would be unable to operate services through Aviemore due to the large number of emergency service vehicles near the railway.

Highland MSP Ariane Burgess said: “We are still waiting on further information about what exactly has happened to cause this, but I understand people were injured and my thoughts are with them.

“We are indebted to the emergency services and rail and train crews who have been working to help and treat the casualties and others at the scene, and hospital teams dealing with them. They have our heartfelt thanks.”