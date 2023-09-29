Multiple casualties after collision involving Flying Scotsman and Royal Scotsman at Aviemore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Multiple casualties after collision involving Flying Scotsman and Royal Scotsman at Aviemore

The Flying Scotsman was linking up with the Royal Scotsman when the incident took place.

By Ben MacDonald
The Flying Scotsman Locomotive involved in the crash
The Flying Scotsman Locomotive was involved in a crash at Aviemore Station. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A collision involving the Flying Scotsman steam engine and a luxury train at Aviemore has resulted in multiple casualties.

Emergency services attended the incident on Friday evening at around 7pm.

The trains involved were the famous Flying Scotsman and the Belmond-operated train, Royal Scotsman.

The crash happened while the Flying Scotsman was in the process of linking up with carriages of the luxury Royal Scotsman.

Police officers at the scene of the crash
Police at the scene of the incident. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

On Saturday morning, the engine was back in its shed while the carriages remained on the platform.

It is understood the buffers absorbed most of the impact.

The Flying Scotsman is understood to have been towing the Royal Scotsman on a journey across the Highlands.

The historic engine has been stationed in Aviemore this week operating services along the Strathspey Heritage Railway to Boat of Garten and Broomhill.

Two historic locomotives collide at Aviemore

A total of eight fire appliances were dispatched to the scene.

A spokesman for SFRS said: “We were alerted at 7.10pm on Friday to reports of a collision involving two trains at Aviemore Railway Station.

“We sent eight appliances to the scene, where firefighters worked to support partners.”

Police have confirmed that two people have been taken to hospital for treatment while three more were treated at the scene.

Inspectors at the scene of the crash
The incident happened at around 7pm. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

They have since been released.

Eyewitnesses say there was a “flurry of activity” around the back of Aviemore Railway Station where the heritage railway line is located.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At around 7pm we received a report of two trains colliding at Aviemore Railway Station.

Fire fighters at the scene.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were also at the scene. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“Emergency services are in attendance, and two people have been taken to Raigmore Hospital.

“A number of other passengers are being treated at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”

At 9.15pm, Scotrail announced that services were able to run through Aviemore after the incident.

All other passengers transferred to hotel for the night

A spokesman for Belmond said: “Thankfully, there were no major injuries. We are grateful for the prompt attendance by paramedics who were on site to assist the few passengers and team members who sustained minor injuries.

“All passengers have been transferred to a hotel where our team is on standby to offer support and to assist with our guests’ onward travel arrangements.

“Our thanks to the Royal Scotsman crew for their swift reactions and attention to the safety and well-being of our passengers; our highest priority.”

The National Railway Museum confirmed it is cooperating with the investigations.

The carriages remain on the track on Saturday morning.
The carriages remain on the Strathspey Railway track. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Due to the incident, ScotRail announced that it would be unable to operate services through Aviemore due to the large number of emergency service vehicles near the railway.

Highland MSP Ariane Burgess said: “We are still waiting on further information about what exactly has happened to cause this, but I understand people were injured and my thoughts are with them.

“We are indebted to the emergency services and rail and train crews who have been working to help and treat the casualties and others at the scene, and hospital teams dealing with them. They have our heartfelt thanks.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Flowers left where Rab would stand selling the Big Issue.
Tributes to 'one-in-a-million' Perth Big Issue seller Rab Lakie
The council van parked in Pitlochry
Council admits 'unacceptable' parking by wardens in Pitlochry
A car crashed on Dundee Road in Perth
Car left badly damages after Perth city centre crash
A look inside of the planned transformation of Auchterarder picture house.
Plans approved to restore Auchterarder picture house to former glory
Michael Wilson and Nip
Perthshire farmers tell of 'distressing' moment pick-up stolen with dog inside
£1.2 million Dundee drug dealers David Pringle and Richard Spalding. Image: Police Scotland.
Dealers jailed after £1.2 million cocaine bust in Dundee
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. A90 exposure trial Picture shows; Paul Connor. Perth Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 27/09/2023
Suspect acquitted after reports of naked man 'gyrating and waggling his bits' on M90…
Alan MacDonald appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drug-driver 16 times cocaine limit in fatal A9 crash is spared jail
Post Thumbnail
Benefits cheat claimed £40k over seven years while working at Beaverbrooks in Dundee
St John's Kirk in the heart of Perth.
£4 million needed to save Perth's oldest building as crisis talks held over St…

Conversation