Broughty Ferry RNLI announces return of stolen donation plinth

The donation plinth that was stolen from RNLI Broughty Ferry has returned to the station.

CCTV footage captured the moment the thief cut the plinth from its chains in the early hours of Thursday.

It is not clear how much money was taken in total.

The station announced on Friday evening that the plinth had returned, albeit in need of some renovation.

On Facebook, Broughty Ferry RNLI posted: “Good news.

“Today we got our donation plinth back. Bad news is that it’s badly damaged and likely to be out of action for a month or so.

“As a charity we rely on our fundraising and a month or so without means we lose pounds that could buy vital lifesaving equipment.

“We hope whoever took this reflects on the cost of their actions which is much more than just the money.

“Thank you so much to everyone who shared our post and messaged us showing their support. It really means so much to us.”

News of the robbery shocked locals, with some hitting out at the actions of the thief online.

The station has launched an online fundraiser for supporters to donate while the plinth gets fixed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a theft from an address on Fisher Street, Broughty Ferry, around 9.05am on Thursday.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and ongoing.”