Disgust as late-night thief steals donations container from Broughty Ferry lifeboat station

Locals have been left disgusted after a late-night thief stole a donations container from outside Broughty Ferry lifeboat station.

CCTV footage captured the moment the thief cut the plinth from its chains in the early hours of Thursday.

It is not clear how much money was taken in total.

Launching an appeal on Facebook, Broughty Ferry RNLI posted: “At 1.18am our station had an unwanted visitor.

“Sadly this visitor used a grinder to cut the chains of our donation plinth and remove this.

“Our station relies on the donations from the Broughty Ferry community and we’d like our plinth returned.

“Please have a look around your property in case it’s been dumped, (and) your CCTV and dashcam footage and contact our page if you have any information.”

Locals have hit out at the actions of the thief.

One said: “Using a grinder shows ‘wilful intent’.

“I really hope someone has CCTV/Ring (doorbell) footage of them and they get their just deserts.”

Others branded it “shocking”, “disgusting” and “disrespectful”.

According to the RNLI, 92% of its total income comes from donations.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a theft from an address on Fisher Street, Broughty Ferry, around 9.05am on Thursday.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and ongoing.”