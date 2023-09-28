Disgust as late-night thief steals donations container from Broughty Ferry lifeboat station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Disgust as late-night thief steals donations container from Broughty Ferry lifeboat station

The culprit was caught on camera cutting the plinth from its chains.

By Ben MacDonald
The Broughty Ferry lifeboat donations plinth, left, and the thief in action, right.
The donations plinth, left, and the thief in action, right. Image: Broughty Ferry RNLI/Facebook

Locals have been left disgusted after a late-night thief stole a donations container from outside Broughty Ferry lifeboat station.

CCTV footage captured the moment the thief cut the plinth from its chains in the early hours of Thursday.

It is not clear how much money was taken in total.

Launching an appeal on Facebook, Broughty Ferry RNLI posted: “At 1.18am our station had an unwanted visitor.

“Sadly this visitor used a grinder to cut the chains of our donation plinth and remove this.

“Our station relies on the donations from the Broughty Ferry community and we’d like our plinth returned.

Locals hit out at ‘shocking’ Broughty Ferry lifeboat donations theft

“Please have a look around your property in case it’s been dumped, (and) your CCTV and dashcam footage and contact our page if you have any information.”

Locals have hit out at the actions of the thief.

One said: “Using a grinder shows ‘wilful intent’.

“I really hope someone has CCTV/Ring (doorbell) footage of them and they get their just deserts.”

Others branded it “shocking”, “disgusting” and “disrespectful”.

According to the RNLI, 92% of its total income comes from donations.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a theft from an address on Fisher Street, Broughty Ferry, around 9.05am on Thursday.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and ongoing.”

Conversation