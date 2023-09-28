Bid to find mystery Norwegian children after Enchanted Forest letters sent to Pitlochry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bid to find mystery Norwegian children after Enchanted Forest letters sent to Pitlochry

'We’d be keen to find them and invite them to experience the magic of the event for themselves.'

By Kieran Webster
Letters sent by Norwegian children to the Enchanted Forest
The letters from Norway were sent to a business in Pitlochry. Image: The Enchanted Forest

Organisers of Perthshire’s Enchanted Forest are searching for mystery Norwegian children who sent letters to the event.

The letters, believed to be from Sandefjord, were addressed to “The Enchanted Forest Pitlochry fairy”.

After being received by the Honest Thistle contemporary arts and gift shop, the letters were picked up by a member of Enchanted Forest’s marketing team who happened to be dropping off posters.

The collection included five letters, written in English, asking the Enchanted Forest fairy to be their friend and inviting the fairy to afternoon tea with them in their garden.

One of the letters sent by the Norwegian children
Organisers would like to invite the children to the event. Image: Enchanted Forest

Vicki Burrell, owner of Honest Thistle, said: “The Royal Mail postman dropped the envelope with me as he wasn’t sure where to deliver it.

“I’m so pleased for the Norwegian children who went to all this effort, that by chance, the letter has been able to find its way to the Enchanted Forest community trust.”

Organisers of the event are keen to get in contact with the children but the letter did not include a return address.

Enchanted Forest organisers keen to invite mystery Norwegian children

Nela Popovic, executive director of the Enchanted Forest Community Trust, said: “We were delighted to receive this letter which shows the show’s appeal goes way beyond Scotland – and even the UK.

“The Enchanted Forest has become a key destination event in the autumn and is one of the UK’s most successful cultural events, which has succeeded in putting Pitlochry on the international map, with a reputation that precedes it.

“We believe the children live in Sandefjord in Norway.

“We’d be keen to find them and invite them to experience the magic of the event for themselves.”

The Enchanted Forest lit up
The Enchanted Forest. Image: DC Thomson.

Tickets for this year’s show “From the Deep” are currently on sale and can be bought online.

The month-long event, on October 5, will see Faskally Wood turned into an underwater adventure.

More information on this year’s event – including where to park – can be found on The Courier’s website.

