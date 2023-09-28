Bid to find mystery Norwegian children after Enchanted Forest letters sent to Pitlochry

Organisers of Perthshire’s Enchanted Forest are searching for mystery Norwegian children who sent letters to the event.

The letters, believed to be from Sandefjord, were addressed to “The Enchanted Forest Pitlochry fairy”.

After being received by the Honest Thistle contemporary arts and gift shop, the letters were picked up by a member of Enchanted Forest’s marketing team who happened to be dropping off posters.

The collection included five letters, written in English, asking the Enchanted Forest fairy to be their friend and inviting the fairy to afternoon tea with them in their garden.

Vicki Burrell, owner of Honest Thistle, said: “The Royal Mail postman dropped the envelope with me as he wasn’t sure where to deliver it.

“I’m so pleased for the Norwegian children who went to all this effort, that by chance, the letter has been able to find its way to the Enchanted Forest community trust.”

Organisers of the event are keen to get in contact with the children but the letter did not include a return address.

Enchanted Forest organisers keen to invite mystery Norwegian children

Nela Popovic, executive director of the Enchanted Forest Community Trust, said: “We were delighted to receive this letter which shows the show’s appeal goes way beyond Scotland – and even the UK.

“The Enchanted Forest has become a key destination event in the autumn and is one of the UK’s most successful cultural events, which has succeeded in putting Pitlochry on the international map, with a reputation that precedes it.

“We believe the children live in Sandefjord in Norway.

“We’d be keen to find them and invite them to experience the magic of the event for themselves.”

Tickets for this year’s show “From the Deep” are currently on sale and can be bought online.

The month-long event, on October 5, will see Faskally Wood turned into an underwater adventure.

More information on this year’s event – including where to park – can be found on The Courier’s website.