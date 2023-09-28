Fire risk from disposable vapes forces Perthshire waste firm to buy own fire engine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Fire risk from disposable vapes forces Perthshire waste firm to buy own fire engine

The Binn Group says it bought the appliance due to the threat of a business-ending fire.

By Neil Henderson
The Binn Group's fire engine.
The Glenfarg waste management firm has bought a fire engine. Image: Binn Group

A Glenfarg-based waste management firm has bought its own fire engine due to the growing fire-risk posed by disposable vapes.

The Binn Group says it bought the fire engine due to the threat of a potentially business-ending blaze.

The Perthshire firm cites risks now posed from lithium batteries in disposable vapes, as well as in small domestic appliances such as old mobile phones and laptops.

Increased risk of fire from lithium batteries found in disposable vapes

Irvine Morrison, the group’s transport director, said: “The waste that we handle has changed drastically in the last decade.

One of the Binn Group's vehicles at its Glenfarg plant.
One of the Binn Group’s vehicles at its Glenfarg plant. Image: Binn Group

“Nowadays virtually all small electrical appliances from mobile phones to PCs have lithium batteries.

“They are lighter, charge quicker and are more convenient but are also much more difficult to dispose of

“These are now routinely being found in the rubbish that we process.

“And unlike the traditional alkaline batteries, lithium ones are much more prone to ignite.

“Most concerning is the vast increase in disposable vapes that contain these batteries that we now deal with.

“The potential fire risk from these items if they are incorrectly handled is now a huge concern for the waste disposal industry.”

Disposable lithium battery items need to be segregated from other incoming waste.
Disposable lithium battery items need to be segregated from other incoming waste. Image: Binn Group.

He also said employee safety and the need to protect recent investments were key to their purchase.

“Having the fire engine on site gives us that capability to react should fire break out,” explained Mr Irvine.

Fire engine gives firm chance to act immediately if fire breaks out

“That crucial first 10-15 minutes could be the difference between containing a blaze and a potentially catastrophic fire taking hold,” he continued.

“The fire appliance isn’t meant to be a replacement for the fire service.

“However, given that we don’t have a fire station nearby it will allow us to act in those crucial minutes before firefighters arrive.”

Disposable vape cartridges.
Disposable vape cartridges. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The 23-year-old decommissioned fire appliance with around 20,000km on the clock was bought for an undisclosed sum in England.

It now marks the latest ,and unique, addition the the company’s ever expanding fleet of vehicles.

“We’re not the first in the industry to own a fire appliance but it’s vital in protecting both our staff and our business,” Mr Irvine said.

“It holds around 18,000 litres of water which gives us the ability to act in those crucial first moments.

“We still have to train staff on how to operate it but it will allow us to react immediately should we ever need to.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Letters sent by Norwegian children to the Enchanted Forest
Bid to find mystery Norwegian children after Enchanted Forest letters sent to Pitlochry
Daniel Harding has been banned from The Foundry.
Ranting Perth pub punter given 15-minute curfew break for nightly dog walk
A general view of Broadwell Farm in Abernethy, where the pick-up was stolen
Dog found miles from home after pick-up stolen in Perthshire
A90 northbound carriageway at Longforgan
Convoy system and slip road closures set for A90 between Dundee and Perth
Joe Wilson, head curator and spirits specialist at Whisky Auctioneer, inspects the whisky found at Blair Castle
'Oldest Scotch whisky in existence' once sipped by Queen Victoria found hidden in Perthshire…
4
The view of the hedgerow - and the shade it creates - from Turretbank Road resident Ali Buchan's home.
Holyrood intervenes over Crieff hedge as neighbour claims it makes her 'tearful'
6
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Tomasz Bagi, abusive boyfriend trashed flat in drunken rage Picture shows; Tomasz Bagi, abusive boyfriend trashed flat in drunken rage. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 25/09/2023
Abusive boyfriend trashed partner's Scone flat after drunken night out
Colin Brown on Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
7 times Tayside and Fife contestants won big on TV gameshows
Hughes was spotted with the sledgehammer in Greyfriars House, Princes Street, Perth.
Man admits terrifying 'stress relief' sledgehammer incident at Perth hostel
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Margaret Mullen, admitted random wine bottle attack Picture shows; Margaret Mullen, admitted random wine bottle attack. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 25/09/2023
Kinross-shire woman smashed wine bottle in victim's face

Conversation