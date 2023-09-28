Fire risk from disposable vapes forces Perthshire waste firm to buy own fire engine

A Glenfarg-based waste management firm has bought its own fire engine due to the growing fire-risk posed by disposable vapes.

The Binn Group says it bought the fire engine due to the threat of a potentially business-ending blaze.

The Perthshire firm cites risks now posed from lithium batteries in disposable vapes, as well as in small domestic appliances such as old mobile phones and laptops.

Increased risk of fire from lithium batteries found in disposable vapes

Irvine Morrison, the group’s transport director, said: “The waste that we handle has changed drastically in the last decade.

“Nowadays virtually all small electrical appliances from mobile phones to PCs have lithium batteries.

“They are lighter, charge quicker and are more convenient but are also much more difficult to dispose of

“These are now routinely being found in the rubbish that we process.

“And unlike the traditional alkaline batteries, lithium ones are much more prone to ignite.

“Most concerning is the vast increase in disposable vapes that contain these batteries that we now deal with.

“The potential fire risk from these items if they are incorrectly handled is now a huge concern for the waste disposal industry.”

He also said employee safety and the need to protect recent investments were key to their purchase.

“Having the fire engine on site gives us that capability to react should fire break out,” explained Mr Irvine.

Fire engine gives firm chance to act immediately if fire breaks out

“That crucial first 10-15 minutes could be the difference between containing a blaze and a potentially catastrophic fire taking hold,” he continued.

“The fire appliance isn’t meant to be a replacement for the fire service.

“However, given that we don’t have a fire station nearby it will allow us to act in those crucial minutes before firefighters arrive.”

The 23-year-old decommissioned fire appliance with around 20,000km on the clock was bought for an undisclosed sum in England.

It now marks the latest ,and unique, addition the the company’s ever expanding fleet of vehicles.

“We’re not the first in the industry to own a fire appliance but it’s vital in protecting both our staff and our business,” Mr Irvine said.

“It holds around 18,000 litres of water which gives us the ability to act in those crucial first moments.

“We still have to train staff on how to operate it but it will allow us to react immediately should we ever need to.”