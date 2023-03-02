Fatal Perth fire happened while police investigated site’s safety measures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Fatal Perth fire happened while police investigated site’s safety measures

By Rachel Amery
March 2 2023, 2.17pm Updated: March 2 2023, 5.00pm
A man died after the fire. Image: Stuart Cowper
A man died after the fire. Image: Stuart Cowper

The fatal blaze at a Perth recycling centre happened while the site was under investigation from police and the Crown Office over its fire safety measures, Nicola Sturgeon said.

A 46-year-old man died and another was hospitalised after an explosion in the early hours of the morning on February 28 at Shore Recycling Centre.

This is the third fire at the site in less than two years.

At Holyrood on Thursday, the first minister confirmed the site was having its fire safety measures reviewed when this week’s fatal fire took hold.

‘Initiated a joint investigation’

Mark Ruskell, Green MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, called on the first minister to push for an investigation into the fatal fire.

Ms Sturgeon said she couldn’t comment because of an ongoing review by the Crown Office and Police Scotland.

This review is on the back of two previous fires at the site in April 2021 and September 2022.

She said: “The fire service confirmed the previous incidents resulted in a review of on-site fire safety measures.

“They initiated a joint investigation with the Crown Office and Police Scotland and it would be inappropriate to comment until the investigation concludes, but it is important investigations take place.”

After the death was announced, politicians from across the city called for an investigation into what happened to take place.

The Health and Safety Executive added it had no involvement after the previous two fires at Shore Recycling Centre, but is currently “assisted Police Scotland with their investigation” into the latest incident.

First minister’s tribute to family

The first minister also offered her condolences to the family of the man who died and praised the efforts of the emergency services.

She said: “I extend my deepest sympathy to the family of the individual who sadly passed away.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.

“Early on 28th February the fire and rescue service were alerted to a report of a large fire within the plant and mobilised six appliances with specialist resources to tackle the fire, which involved approximately 200 tonnes of scrap metal.

“Let me put on record my gratitude to the fire service and all who worked at the scene of the fire.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
A man died after the fire. Image: Stuart Cowper
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
2
A man died after the fire. Image: Stuart Cowper
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
A man died after the fire. Image: Stuart Cowper
Man tells trial he thought he would die during ‘abduction’ and brutal attack at…
4
A man died after the fire. Image: Stuart Cowper
Drivers warned of lane closures on M90 south of Perth this week
5
A man died after the fire. Image: Stuart Cowper
Shuttle buses to transport fans to Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
6
A man died after the fire. Image: Stuart Cowper
Wellgate business hits out at Dundee shopping centre’s maintenance issues
7
A man died after the fire. Image: Stuart Cowper
American bulldog hospitalised three men in a month in Dundee
8
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
9
A man died after the fire. Image: Stuart Cowper
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie

More from The Courier

A man died after the fire. Image: Stuart Cowper
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed
A man died after the fire. Image: Stuart Cowper
Raith Rovers release details for SPFL Trust Trophy final as they prepare for cup…
A man died after the fire. Image: Stuart Cowper
New images reveal plans for 'active freeway' on busy Dundee roads
A man died after the fire. Image: Stuart Cowper
FAN VIEW: 'Excruciatingly nervous watching' potential as Dunfermline look to keep up impressive records…
A man died after the fire. Image: Stuart Cowper
How World Book Day has become 'less gimmicky' at Dundee and Angus primary schools
A man died after the fire. Image: Stuart Cowper
Thursday court round-up — Guest house stalker and Facebook sleuth
A man died after the fire. Image: Stuart Cowper
Auchterarder pupils dress up as their favourite characters to mark World Book Day
Rory McAllister has urged his Montrose team-mates to bounce back from Darvel defeat. Image: SNS
Rory McAllister not burdened by 300-goal milestone as prolific striker bids to fire Montrose…
A man died after the fire. Image: Stuart Cowper
Holyrood inquiry demands as £2bn woodland deal fuels 'greenwashing' fears
A man died after the fire. Image: Stuart Cowper
Sheku Bayoh arrest officers told to 'relax' but not discuss death

Editor's Picks

Most Commented