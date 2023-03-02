Fatal Perth fire happened while police investigated site’s safety measures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The fatal blaze at a Perth recycling centre happened while the site was under investigation from police and the Crown Office over its fire safety measures, Nicola Sturgeon said.

A 46-year-old man died and another was hospitalised after an explosion in the early hours of the morning on February 28 at Shore Recycling Centre.

This is the third fire at the site in less than two years.

At Holyrood on Thursday, the first minister confirmed the site was having its fire safety measures reviewed when this week’s fatal fire took hold.

‘Initiated a joint investigation’

Mark Ruskell, Green MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, called on the first minister to push for an investigation into the fatal fire.

Ms Sturgeon said she couldn’t comment because of an ongoing review by the Crown Office and Police Scotland.

This review is on the back of two previous fires at the site in April 2021 and September 2022.

She said: “The fire service confirmed the previous incidents resulted in a review of on-site fire safety measures.

“They initiated a joint investigation with the Crown Office and Police Scotland and it would be inappropriate to comment until the investigation concludes, but it is important investigations take place.”

After the death was announced, politicians from across the city called for an investigation into what happened to take place.

The Health and Safety Executive added it had no involvement after the previous two fires at Shore Recycling Centre, but is currently “assisted Police Scotland with their investigation” into the latest incident.

First minister’s tribute to family

The first minister also offered her condolences to the family of the man who died and praised the efforts of the emergency services.

She said: “I extend my deepest sympathy to the family of the individual who sadly passed away.

“Early on 28th February the fire and rescue service were alerted to a report of a large fire within the plant and mobilised six appliances with specialist resources to tackle the fire, which involved approximately 200 tonnes of scrap metal.

“Let me put on record my gratitude to the fire service and all who worked at the scene of the fire.”