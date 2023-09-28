Diageo: Major Fife employer toasts 50 years of Leven plant

Major Fife employer Diageo has toasted to 50 years of bottling its spirits at its Leven packaging plant.

The huge Leven site is Diageo’s largest packaging facility in the world.

It produces 40 million cases of premium spirits each year, or almost a million cases a wee and employs nearly 600 people

The spirits are produced at Diageo’s nearby Cameronbridge distillery before making their way to Leven.

They are then bottled, labels added and packed into cases before being sent out.

The majority of the production at the site is for export to markets around the world.

Its brands also include Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and single malts including Lagavulin, Talisker and Oban.

They are exported to 180 countries around the world.

Stuart Galbraith, site director, said: “We are proud of everything Diageo Leven has achieved in its 50 years of bottling some of the world’s most famous and popular brands.

“We want to thank everyone who works at the site today and who has worked there over the past 50 years for all they have contributed to our success.”

Last year, The Courier took a look behind the scenes at the Leven facility.

Focus on sustainability at Diageo Leven

Mr Galbraith said the firm was focused on ensuring the sustainability of the site moving forward.

Earlier this year, Diageo completed construction of an 8,000-panel solar array at the Fife plant.

It is among the largest private solar panel arrays in Scotland and sits on an area the size of eight football pitches adjacent to the packaging plant.

The solar panels will generate up to 22% of the site’s annual electrical demand, and up to 60% in the summer months.

Mr Galbraith added: “We continue to build for the future development of the site and its environmental sustainability.

“We look forward to the next 50 years and beyond for Diageo Leven.”

Each of the employees will receive a special 50th anniversary bottle of Tanqueray to mark the occasion.

Diageo an ‘important’ Fife employer

As part of the celebrations, MSP Jenny Gilruth, cabinet secretary for education and skills, visited the site, which employs almost 600 people.

She met with the site’s longest-serving employee, Neil Crichton, who has worked at Leven for 40 years.

Ms Gilruth, MSP for Mid Fife and Glenrothes, also met new starts Anrei Carlov and Lauren Ferguson who only started work there last week, and second year apprentice Neve McDade.

She was also presented with one of the commemorative bottles.

Ms Gilruth said: “Diageo Leven is an important employer in my constituency. I was delighted to share in the celebration of this fantastic milestone.

“I wish everyone at Diageo Leven a happy anniversary and all the best for the future.”