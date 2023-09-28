Diageo: Major Fife employer toasts 50 years of Leven plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Diageo: Major Fife employer toasts 50 years of Leven plant

The drinks giant's Fife facility palmost a million cases a week and employs nearly 600 people.

By Gavin Harper
Inside Diageo's Leven facility.
Inside Diageo's Leven facility.

Major Fife employer Diageo has toasted to 50 years of bottling its spirits at its Leven packaging plant.

The huge Leven site is Diageo’s largest packaging facility in the world.

It produces 40 million cases of premium spirits each year, or almost a million cases a wee and employs nearly 600 people

The spirits are produced at Diageo’s nearby Cameronbridge distillery before making their way to Leven.

They are then bottled, labels added and packed into cases before being sent out.

The majority of the production at the site is for export to markets around the world.
Its brands also include Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and single malts including Lagavulin, Talisker and Oban.

They are exported to 180 countries around the world.

Some of the millions of bottles that pass through Diageo’s Leven plant each year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Stuart Galbraith, site director, said: “We are proud of everything Diageo Leven has achieved in its 50 years of bottling some of the world’s most famous and popular brands.

“We want to thank everyone who works at the site today and who has worked there over the past 50 years for all they have contributed to our success.”

Last year, The Courier took a look behind the scenes at the Leven facility.

Focus on sustainability at Diageo Leven

Mr Galbraith said the firm was focused on ensuring the sustainability of the site moving forward.

Earlier this year, Diageo completed construction of an 8,000-panel solar array at the Fife plant.

It is among the largest private solar panel arrays in Scotland and sits on an area the size of eight football pitches adjacent to the packaging plant.

The solar panels will generate up to 22% of the site’s annual electrical demand, and up to 60% in the summer months.

Workers pack bottles into boxes.
Workers pack bottles into boxes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Mr Galbraith added: “We continue to build for the future development of the site and its environmental sustainability.

“We look forward to the next 50 years and beyond for Diageo Leven.”

Each of the employees will receive a special 50th anniversary bottle of Tanqueray to mark the occasion.

Diageo an ‘important’ Fife employer

As part of the celebrations, MSP Jenny Gilruth, cabinet secretary for education and skills, visited the site, which employs almost 600 people.

She met with the site’s longest-serving employee, Neil Crichton, who has worked at Leven for 40 years.

Ms Gilruth, MSP for Mid Fife and Glenrothes, also met new starts Anrei Carlov and Lauren Ferguson who only started work there last week, and second year apprentice Neve McDade.

Diageo’s packaging and bottling facility in Leven.

She was also presented with one of the commemorative bottles.

Ms Gilruth said: “Diageo Leven is an important employer in my constituency. I was delighted to share in the celebration of this fantastic milestone.

“I wish everyone at Diageo Leven a happy anniversary and all the best for the future.”

